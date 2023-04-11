Gov. Phil Murphy, with the help of Democratic lawmakers, last week ended the historic independence of New Jersey’s Election Law Enforcement Commission.

Despite severe criticism by advocates of fair and transparent campaigns, the Legislature recently passed a bill reducing the ability of ELEC to investigate illegal political fundraising and giving Murphy the power to replace all ELEC officials with partisans of his choosing.

All three of ELEC’s commissioners resigned in protest of the blatant power grab. Murphy signed the bill into law in private immediately upon his return from a trip out of state.

Murphy had been trying for some time to force out ELEC’s longtime nonpartisan Executive Director Jeff Brindle. The Murphy administration found a Brindle email to a staffer that it claimed had a homophobic tone. The commission held a hearing about it and found nothing that would merit disciplinary action against Brindle.

Brindle sued Murphy and his top staffers for their attempt to oust him. The lawsuit says that when the attempt failed, the Murphy administration got fellow Democrats in the Legislature to use the bill to give Murphy the power to dictate the composition of the ELEC board.

This destruction of the Election Law Enforcement Commission’s integrity is only the worst part of Democrats’ undermining of its work to preserve the voice of the voting public.

The new law also doubles several contribution limits on independent campaign finance organizations — the “dark money” groups whose influence Brindle has sought to restrain. For decades, good-government advocates have praised these rules for staving off a big-money takeover of New Jersey government.

And the law also eliminates some restrictions on political donations by companies and people with government contracts, which reopens the door to pay-to-play — with campaign contributions influencing who gets lucrative government work.

The law even creates a new possible slush fund for political parties, allowing them to open little-scrutinized housekeeping accounts to pay for supposedly non-political expenses.

One brazen and self-serving reduction in the ability of ELEC to do its job reduces how long it is allowed to investigate potential campaign finance violations from 10 years to two years. The commission says that throws out 80% of its ongoing investigations.

In his resignation letter, commission Chairman Eric Jaso said that “conveniently eliminates the agency’s recently issued complaints against four Democrat (and one Republican) campaign committees.”

The three Democratic committees in January were accused by ELEC of failing to report more than $875,000 in contributions and more than $1.1 million in spending in 2017, when Murphy first ran for governor. The committees faced significant fines, but the new law retroactively rules out enforcement in their cases.

Jaso warned Murphy the bill would “largely gut ELEC” and “render it unable to further its missions of transparency and accountability.” Murphy quickly and quietly signed it.

The bill was opposed by many good-government groups, including the League of Women Voters, New Jersey Policy Perspective and the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice. Politico, in a piece headlined “Nobody wants to own the Elections Transparency Act,” noted the absence of testimony in its favor and said “Democrats want as little attention to this as possible.”

“This bill effectively rolls back years, years of progress, in fighting corruption in our election system,” said Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris. He told NJN News the law “should be called the Public Corruption Authorization Act.”

This shameless effort to influence election law enforcement shows how the public’s influence on its representative government is reduced when changes to election policies and practices are made by one party.

We’ve often said that any change to the election process must be made with substantial bipartisan support — otherwise, the public may reasonably assume the political party pushing through the changes intends to gain an unfair advantage by them.

In this case, no assumption is needed. The party is thwarting existing election law enforcement against itself and taking control of future enforcement.