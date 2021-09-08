In Ventnor, historic affinity of St. Leonard's group guides the present

What a marvel is the St. Leonard’s Association of historic district homeowners in Ventnor. Still going strong as it recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, it’s a model for sustaining the value and appreciation of local life in the face of the 21st century focus on the national and global.
As it starts its second century, it has the most members ever — about 200 families. They enjoy getting to know each other, holding get-togethers and holiday parties. They protect their St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood, help the city of Ventnor, and work with similar groups in the Coalition of Absecon Island Communities their association helped found.
Thousands of families must have contributed to this enduring social group since a shared interest in their homes in the district prompted the forming of the association in 1921.
There was no zoning law back then, and regulations that nowadays promote the quality of housing and basic consideration of other property owners were lacking. The St. Leonard’s Association agreed on its own restrictions and then fought to preserve the original neighborhood.
No doubt the relative affluence of the property owners helped. Many could afford to build residential mansions in a variety of appealing styles — French provincial, Queen Anne and Spanish colonial among them. But the community also appreciated British civility, reflecting that in naming its streets after English dukes and earls, including the Cambridge and Suffolk avenues at its borders and Cornwall, Dorset, Somerset and Oxford within its eight blocks.
Among the historic residences is one built by the Wanamaker family, whose Philadelphia department store was among the first in the nation. Another mansion hosted a U.S. president when his party convened in the Atlantic City area.
The association has managed to keep out the duplexes and such that have intensified residential density in many barrier island towns. The rules must not be too severe, though, as an architect who has lived there 50 years has put three additions onto his house.
At the centennial celebration, residents expressed delight in their community and pride in continuing the work of their predecessors.
In this age when so many clubs and organizations are losing members, the ongoing vitality of the St. Leonard’s Association suggests that geography still matters, that the ingredients of daily life and day-to-day experiences can keep people grounded and oriented in an increasingly chaotic world.
Many neighborhoods could help with that and could do more if people choose and circumstances allow.
We hope that local media in America survive their daunting challenges and continue to serve and strengthen local communities.