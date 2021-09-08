In Ventnor, historic affinity of St. Leonard's group guides the present

What a marvel is the St. Leonard’s Association of historic district homeowners in Ventnor. Still going strong as it recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, it’s a model for sustaining the value and appreciation of local life in the face of the 21st century focus on the national and global.

As it starts its second century, it has the most members ever — about 200 families. They enjoy getting to know each other, holding get-togethers and holiday parties. They protect their St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood, help the city of Ventnor, and work with similar groups in the Coalition of Absecon Island Communities their association helped found.

Thousands of families must have contributed to this enduring social group since a shared interest in their homes in the district prompted the forming of the association in 1921.

There was no zoning law back then, and regulations that nowadays promote the quality of housing and basic consideration of other property owners were lacking. The St. Leonard’s Association agreed on its own restrictions and then fought to preserve the original neighborhood.