In this time of reform, make prison planning statewide

This is an era of prison reform. In just the past several years, there have been several major changes to the policies and practices in New Jersey for holding and punishing those convicted of crimes.

Bail reform has brought the release of those charged who aren’t deemed a danger to the public. Amendments to laws and enforcement and sentencing policies are addressing racial and ethnic disparities among those incarcerated. Thousands were released early to reduce their COVID risk during the pandemic. And a deep, general shift in favor of rehabilitating inmates toward responsible citizenship and away from repeated criminal behavior has much reduced the old emphasis on punishment.

Some aspects of these and other reforms seem settled, others are subject to much disagreement, and the changes overall to prisons and how their inmates are handled look sure to continue for years. A lot more work must be done to fully understand the reforms and develop the broad consensus needed for a modern, more optimal form of this part of criminal justice.

That will take years, but here’s something that should be considered now and acted upon as soon as possible: New Jersey’s prisons — whether county, regional or state — should be part of a statewide plan that serves the needs for capacity, for achieving the most from reforms, and for consistency in facilities and operations. That is the only cost-effective and equal-justice way to have the right number and right kind of prisons going forward.

With each passing year New Jersey’s prison dysfunction becomes more apparent — and not just in the multiple publicized cases of abuse and mishandling of inmates. These days government is shutting prisons from underuse and building new ones at the same time.

The state recently announced that one of the two big prisons in Maurice River Township, Southern State Prison, is scheduled to close this year. Its operations will be merged into the adjacent Bayside State Prison. The two together, including a minimum security farming section, can each hold more than 2,000 inmates. “There simply, from what I’m being told, aren’t enough prisoners to keep them open,” said state Sen. Michael Testa.

Less than a month later, a state task force recommended building three new prisons for youth offenders.

The Task Force for the Continued Transformation of Youth Justice in New Jersey urged that all three existing youth prisons be closed and replaced with newly built ones. Four social justice groups that were part of the task force called that unacceptable and likely to continue racial disparities among youth inmates that are the highest in the nation. The existing three youth facilities are less than a third full — 102 juveniles in fully staffed prisons with a total capacity of 370.

In 2015 we were hopeful that South Jersey counties sharing and consolidating correctional facility services would become a trend toward regionalization. Cumberland, Burlington, Gloucester and Atlantic counties found ways to gather the diminishing number of inmates and close unneeded facilities. The effort faltered when local officials and interest groups preferred having their own jails despite the added cost. Cape May County spent $37 million on a new one in 2019 with nearly double the capacity of the old one it replaced.

Equal justice is guaranteed under the law, but how can imprisonment be fair and consistent throughout the state when inmate populations and their treatment is determined by numerous individual government entities? Justice can’t take a back seat to home role and bureaucratic fiefdoms.

With reforms putting so many prisons in play, this is an excellent time to organize all prisons in New Jersey to develop modern facilities that serve those reforms fully and at reasonable cost.