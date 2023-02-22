We’ve welcomed the renewed interest in private development in Atlantic City the last several years. That’s a major positive indicator for state and local efforts to stabilize and restore a lynchpin of the regional economy. New proposals for redevelopment of Bader Field are another such sign.

It’s nearing two decades since the city quit using Bader for an airport, but three unsolicited proposals for it are barely a start of the process of forming and carrying out a plan for the city’s largest available tract. All three are concepts and promises from those who hope to become the chosen redeveloper of its 141 acres. Each has its advantages as well as unappealing aspects and potential problems.

The earliest of the current crop was DEEM Enterprises’ $2.7 billion car-centric development. It would aim to attract hundreds of wealthy residents and thousands of middle-class residents, who theoretically could pay a major share of property taxes in the city.

Centering the DEEM concept would be a country club for affluent car enthusiasts with luxury residences and large garages for storing and displaying ultra-expensive vehicles. A 2.5 mile auto performance circuit — no racing permitted — would allow drivers to experience what their vehicles can do.

As we’ve said before, this is the first Bader concept that seems to meet our preference for a redevelopment that would strengthen the city’s crucial casino gaming industry.

But the DEEM concept also calls for 2,000 or 3,000 or 4,000 housing units, its representative Atlantic City attorney Dan Gallagher recently told the Press editorial board. We think that’s too much housing and would undermine its appeal as an exclusive auto community.

Another drawback is that DEEM hasn’t previously proposed and completed a large project, which raises doubts that this, its first, would be a success. And we only have Gallagher’s word that major, wealthy investors are anxious to bankroll this vision and will do so as soon as the state and city give DEEM the precious right to be the redeveloper.

The other major concept offered for Bader is from Bart Blatstein, head of Tower Investments and owner of the Showboat Hotel. He has a confidence-inspiring record of development in Philadelphia and Atlantic City, and would partner with Post Brothers, a Philadelphia-based development company, on a $3 billion Bader project.

Blatstein and Post Brothers want to put 10,000 housing units on Bader. Blatstein assured us he could get the financing needed to build that much rental housing. A canal would be dug across Bader, increasing the number of waterfront units.

Their plan, if they’re the chosen redevelopers, would include a new K-12 private or charter school, staff to keep the city within a city clean and a security force to keep it safe.

Frankly, we can’t imagine the state approving the canal. We’re not aware that the Department of Environmental Protection ever has approved one, the familiar New Jersey canals all being historic.

From the start, housing has seemed a least appropriate and ineffective use for unique Bader. No vision required. Any developer could build and sell homes there.

Adding 10,000 dwellings to Atlantic City’s 38,500 population verges on a social engineering project. A thorough study of how this would affect the city’s current residents, government and housing market would be needed to start weighing the probable gains and possible problems.

Both projects would put many more people and buildings at risk of flooding from rising seas and subsiding land. New Jersey and the federal government already are very challenged to protect existing residential development from storms and tidal flooding.

Former state Sen. William Gormley’s concept is to turn Bader into a city park. Parks are always welcome, but this isn’t a high-value natural area. A park there may not get a level of use commensurate with the property’s value and potential. If a park were chosen, it should leave the land open to possible future development.

Under New Jersey’s effort to stabilize Atlantic City and help it recover from near-bankruptcy, the Department of Community Affairs must consider the Bader proposals with due diligence — a business term that in this case should mean with substantial research into the concepts and those offering them, as well as great care to preserve and realize the great value of one of the city’s biggest assets.

Atlantic City already has improved substantially and private investment has returned to the city. In time this trend might give large-scale developers the confidence and risk reduction they require to make a substantial commitment to a Bader project. A reinvented city might also suggest more possibilities for Bader.

The next few years also look likely to see casino development in or around New York City. Depending on what form that takes, the impact on Atlantic City’s gaming tourism could be substantial. Bader could play a crucial role in the response to the challenge beginning to take shape.

City officials have long been impatient to reap the rewards of redeveloping Bader Field. New Jersey has insisted on a careful, thorough approach much more likely to result in a good outcome. We’re counting on state government to stay that course and advance a plan that would benefit Atlantic City, the region and the state for generations — however long that might take.