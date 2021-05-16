If NJ bans casino smoking, it won’t be due to the science

A 2013 study of more than 76,000 women published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found no link between lung cancer and secondhand smoke.

The study’s authors said “the strongest reason to avoid passive cigarette smoke is to change societal behavior: to not live in a society where smoking is a norm.”

A 2014 evaluation of 40 studies on secondhand smoke, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, could only say “secondhand smoking may increase the overall risk of cancer for never smokers, particularly lung and breast cancer.” Or it may not.

The pandemic encouraged other assumptions about smoking. Because COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, officials and many in the public assumed that smokers would face greater risks of infection and illness. New Jersey is among three states that temporarily banned smoking inside their casinos during the pandemic for these reasons.

Now legislators are trying to use this argument in support of a perpetual ban. Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Jersey City, said recently the COVID virus “disproportionately impacts smokers.”

Actually it appears to be just the opposite.