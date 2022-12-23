Hydrogen energy future quietly taking shape in NJ

Solar and wind — simpler technologies quickly commercialized — have hogged most of the attention in the development of clean energy. The natural conditions they tap for power should be inexhaustible, and once they’re operational they produce few greenhouse gas emissions.

Hydrogen is the most common element in the universe and abundant everywhere. As the lightest gas it’s high in the atmosphere, but as two-thirds of the composition of water it can be produced wherever there is energy to split those molecules. Other terrestrial sources where available can cost less to tap.

Subtracting the energy cost of getting hydrogen makes the clean energy it can produce less valuable, but it has its advantages and could help fix the biggest shortcoming of wind and solar power. Ultimately, hydrogen might be the answer to nearly all human energy needs.

Last fall, New Jersey Resources Corp. — parent company of New Jersey Natural Gas — became the first utility on the East Cost to start making green hydrogen and blending it with the natural gas it delivers to customers. It splits small amounts of green hydrogen — so-called because it’s extracted using renewable energy — from water with power from an on-site solar array.

The project in Howell, Monmouth County, is a pilot for eventually using large amounts of offshore wind power when it exceeds demand (for example, overnight when the wind’s blowing and people and businesses are sleeping).

Fellow natural gas distributor South Jersey Industries Inc. also has announced a green hydrogen pilot project, with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. It too will research, monitor and analyze the potential for blending clean hydrogen with low-emission natural gas.

Wind and solar power are intermittent, so storing the excess power they produce when conditions are favorable is essential to their efficiency and providing power on-demand at all hours. Green hydrogen could be used to generate power, or for many more attractive special needs such as fueling trucks, buses and ships.

New Jersey has partnered with Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York on a proposal to make very large quantities of green hydrogen from surplus offshore wind power as a federally designated hydrogen hub. The states and an initial group of 40 hydrogen business partners aim to become one of at least four regional clean hydrogen hubs under a program within the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is leading the work on the proposal, which if chosen would get a share of $7 billion in federal hydrogen funding.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority, a longtime pioneer in environmentally friendly energy and waste handling technologies, is also partnering with SJI on a renewable energy project. They will generate green hydrogen from treated wastewater at the ACUA’s treatment facility in Atlantic City, which is powered by one of the East Coast’s earliest wind power facilities. That wind energy will be used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, with the hydrogen dispersed into the natural gas pipeline and used to fuel a newly developed heavy duty fuel-cell truck. The oxygen will be bubbled into the wastewater to feed the biological processes of treatment. About three-quarters of the funding for the project will come from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Hydrogen also starred in the recent breakthrough in fusion energy as the fuel for this far more powerful, yet non-radioactive, form of nuclear energy. Unlike the fission of nuclear plants that splits atoms of radioactive material, fusion forces two hydrogen atoms to combine into a helium atom and is the sun’s form of nuclear energy. For the first time, a manmade fusion reaction on Earth sustained the release of more energy than it consumed, proving the concept that may one day be humankind’s dominant energy source.

That day won’t come soon. The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory needed 192 powerful lasers to heat and compress hydrogen atoms to more than 180 million degrees Fahrenheit, while suspending it all within a containment apparatus capable of withstanding such extremes. Although the fusion for a short time released about 50% more energy than it consumed, science will need decades to develop the durable heat sources and safe containment that commercial fusion generation would need.

Hydrogen technology shows there are many potentially viable paths to a clean and largely renewable energy future. Government can help find these paths by continuing to support basic energy science. Deciding which energy technologies to commercialize, however, requires diligently assessing how scientific potential and risk will best serve future demand. This is what energy markets do, and must continue to do so if new energy technologies are to remain cost-effective. Above all, commercializing new energy technologies should be done without regard for the political interests of governmental leaders.