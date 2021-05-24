Hotel in Middle will help support tourism by adding capacity

Middle Township officials have been admirably patient and diligent in their handling of the hotel plan. Proposed in 2019, the hotel could have been approved then, but they instead made the zoning adjustment it requires part of a scheduled reexamination of the township’s master plan. That gave the hotel proposal additional careful review during a process that also yielded several other updates to township zoning to reflect changing patterns of land use.

This solid approach resulted earlier this month in the Township Committee unanimously approving an ordinance making nine zoning amendments recommended by the master plan reexamination, included the one related to the hotel.

The $16 million, four-story and 101-room Hampton Inn still needs state approvals and the extension of a sewer line from Stone Harbor Boulevard.

We became aware of the great benefit of adding rooms for visitors through the casino industry. A casino hotel’s number of rooms is a main driver of its success. And a resort city’s overall number of quality rooms is a key determinant of how much lucrative and crucial convention and meeting business it will have.