Hotel in Middle will help support tourism by adding capacity

The overall well-being of people much depends on the strength of their regional economy. The U.S. economy broadly influences the customers and discretionary spending that drive the Jersey Shore’s tourism economy. Area officials, residents and businesses make the most of the region’s economic opportunity — or not – through the actions of numerous entrepreneurs, generational businesses, workforce participants, regulatory policies and cultural traditions.
That’s why we’re inclined to support the thousands of individual efforts by businesses, workers and other residents that add to the region’s appeal and services for visitors. Unless there is a strong reason to stop them, everyone is better off accepting if not welcoming their contributions.
A good example is the plan for a new Hampton Inn hotel in Cape May Court House, which is sensibly being advanced by Middle Township officials.
The site is well-chosen for visitors, visible from the Garden State Parkway and just off Stone Harbor Boulevard. It was already commercial, and previously had been approved for a gas station and convenience store.
As usual, some residents nearest to the planned hotel objected to the development. But the Hampton Inn will not be among the houses in their neighborhood; they’ll just have to drive by it on their way to and from Stone Harbor Boulevard. That doesn’t seem close to the strength of reason we feel would be needed to prevent this improvement.
Middle Township officials have been admirably patient and diligent in their handling of the hotel plan. Proposed in 2019, the hotel could have been approved then, but they instead made the zoning adjustment it requires part of a scheduled reexamination of the township’s master plan. That gave the hotel proposal additional careful review during a process that also yielded several other updates to township zoning to reflect changing patterns of land use.
This solid approach resulted earlier this month in the Township Committee unanimously approving an ordinance making nine zoning amendments recommended by the master plan reexamination, included the one related to the hotel.
The $16 million, four-story and 101-room Hampton Inn still needs state approvals and the extension of a sewer line from Stone Harbor Boulevard.
We became aware of the great benefit of adding rooms for visitors through the casino industry. A casino hotel’s number of rooms is a main driver of its success. And a resort city’s overall number of quality rooms is a key determinant of how much lucrative and crucial convention and meeting business it will have.
This also applies to general tourism. The size of the Jersey Shore’s tourism industry is tied to its total room capacity. More happy and comfortable overnight visitors means more spending, more successful businesses and more jobs. When a development proposes to add rooms for visitors, to the local and particular considerations regarding its plan must be added a bit of value for its contribution to the overall tourism economy. The region’s economic health depends on enough of these bits adding up to growth and well-being for all.
The Jersey Shore has hundreds of excellent traditional and mostly independent hotels. Many travelers, especially making their first visit to an area, prefer the predictable consistency of a room from one of the big national and international hotel operators. The Hampton Inn will serve them well.
We hope the project gets its remaining approvals and sewer line soon, and does its part to help enlarge the tourism economy that contributes to pretty much everyone’s quality of life.