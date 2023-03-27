Lock them up! Lock them up! Only in their homes and for their own good.

That’s more or less the misguided cry that resurfaces when town officials have a problem with juveniles, and have forgotten that curfews don’t work and illegally restrict constitutional rights.

We deeply sympathize with the desire of municipal officials and law enforcers for another tool to deal with misbehaving young people. State justice reforms have interfered with or even blocked enforcement practices that helped keep order. Social-media fueled pop-up parties have produced sudden and sometimes unlawful crowds bringing chaos, injuries and even fatalities to shore towns.

Nonetheless, Lower Township’s decision last month to strictly enforce a juvenile curfew long dormant on its books is a mistake. Such action won’t hold up as legal if challenged and might get the township fined. And enforcing a curfew will make matters worse, not better.

The township’s curfew ordinance has staggered times based on the age of the juvenile. Mayor Frank Sippel said an appellate court ruling that a North Jersey municipality’s curfew was unconstitutional doesn’t mean the township’s curfew couldn’t be enforced. He suggested that maybe by allowing for exceptions, Lower could legally enforce its curfew.

Sippel said Police Chief Kevin Lewis and township attorney David Stefankiewicz looked into it and found that Lower’s curfew ordinance remained in effect and could be enforced.

Sippel said a planned amendment would apply the same restriction to everyone under 18 years old. The curfew runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily from Sept. 15 to May 15, and from midnight until 6 a.m. from May 15 until Sept. 15. Allowed exceptions to the curfew include juveniles with a parent or guardian, those traveling to or from work, and participants in events sponsored by religious organizations, sports and others.

A first offense would bring a verbal warning, and a second a written warning and notification of parents. Additional curfew violations could be punished by a fine up to $1,000 or as many as 180 days of mandatory community service.

Sippel said the township plans to pursue a “zero-tolerance policy” on enforcing its curfew.

Lower Township officials can’t be sure whether their curfew is legal unless it’s challenged in court. They’ve said a Superior Appellate Court ruling doesn’t apply to them, but they haven’t pointed to any court rulings affirming the legality of a regular municipal curfew.

Curfew enforcement repeatedly has been challenged in court and consistently found unconstitutional. Curfew use has never been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court nor the supreme court of any state. Egg Harbor Township repealed its curfew after a judge ruled it was unconstitutional — and after the township paid $10,000 in legal fees.

Even if a curfew were legal, however, it wouldn’t help prevent young people from becoming perpetrators or victims of nighttime crime.

A Brookings Institution study of a curfew in Washington, D.C., found that gunshot incidents increased by 150% when the curfew was in effect. A street with people on it tends to be a safer street, while a deserted street tends to invite crime.

The Campbell Collaboration, a nonprofit that synthesizes research studies for policymakers, in 2016 examined 7,000 studies of juvenile curfews and analyzed the 12 most rigorous ones. It declared the “evidence suggests that juvenile curfews are ineffective at reducing crime and victimization.” Curfew hours on average had slightly increased crime, and curfews had no effect on crime overall. “Similarly, juvenile victimization also appeared unaffected by the imposition of a curfew ordinance,” Campbell said.

That added support for a 2003 systematic review by the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, which found that “empirical studies of the impact of curfew laws failed to support the argument that curfews reduce crime and criminal victimization.”

Curfews are excellent, though, at fostering feelings of racial injustice. They make black youths 269% more likely than white youths to be arrested for a curfew violation, according to the FBI. And they make parents of curfew violators subject to fines of up to $1,000 in many municipalities, including Atlantic City (which of course are ultimately unenforceable).

For two decades we’ve said juvenile curfews are unconstitutional, don’t reduce juvenile crime or victimization, can’t be enforced in court and should be abandoned.

Now they’re also a distraction from efforts by officials and police to work around state interference with enforcement, and proposals by South Jersey legislators to give law enforcement ways to intervene in situations — especially where there are drugs or alcohol — to keep juveniles and the general public safe.