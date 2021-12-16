Help for A.C. pedestrians, businesses advances

For decades, life in the newsroom was accompanied by the voices of dispatchers and police, emergency medical and fire first responders, broadcast nonstop in the background by squawky radio scanners.
One recurring report was of people hit by vehicles in Atlantic City, usually on foot, sometimes on a bicycle, often while jaywalking, too often at a corner in a crosswalk. Atlantic Avenue sounded like a risky place for anyone outside a vehicle, long before Mayor Marty Small Sr. recently said traffic engineers told him it might be the most dangerous road in the state.
Technology has cut off journalists and the public from scanner talk, but the phone checks with police that followed tell the same story — too many injured and even killed on Atlantic Avenue.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker made the carnage on Atlantic Avenue part of his letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg seeking federal funding for roadway infrastructure upgrades. Booker told him police records show in 2019 alone, there were 350 accidents on Atlantic Avenue, resulting in 84 injures and two deaths.
Working the other side of the aisle in this bipartisan effort, Rep. Jeff Van Drew started pushing for the “Atlantic City Corridor Revitalization & Safety Project” as soon as he got to Congress.
Their work, and that of state and city officials, paid off recently with a federal grant of $10.3 million to get started on a broad array of improvements to 3 miles of Atlantic Avenue. Upgraded traffic and streetlights, surveillance cameras, and safety features for pedestrians and cyclists are part of the project.
Attention has focused on a core change, the reduction of four-lane Atlantic Avenue to two lanes — one in each direction — which will improve safety in part by slowing vehicle traffic on the main street through Atlantic City’s business district.
Some have complained in comments to us and online that this would make their drive through Atlantic City take too long and cause congestion in nearby streets as people seek the fastest path through the city. Perhaps such complaints have prompted opposition from some on City Council.
But surely there comes a point where the deaths and injuries outweigh the convenience and haste of drivers. Atlantic Avenue long ago reached that point, and a broad consensus of officials and experts understands that restoring public safety there must be the priority.
Traffic may in fact move more smoothly once the road improvements are made and the traffic lights are synchronized to optimize the flow. A properly configured road with clear signage and structural indicators for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers can help keep people moving safely and efficiently.
Van Drew said the business district will benefit as well, as the project will “revitalize the city’s small businesses that depend on Atlantic, Arctic and Pacific avenues.” We’ve seen that work in numerous cities in other states, where main streets thrive precisely because they’re pedestrian friendly and that’s where people want to go.
The changes will draw some people and businesses to Atlantic Avenue, just as it might discourage others from seeing it as a speedy through-street. When eventually finished and the new patterns are apparent, an adjustment of the citywide traffic plan could optimize it for the upgraded infrastructure and address any unwanted side effects.
As we’ve said before, we’ve seen similar “road diets” work in many other cities, so there’s every reason to think it could work in Atlantic City. The safety of city residents and visitors requires it or something else just as effective.