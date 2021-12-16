Help for A.C. pedestrians, businesses advances

Their work, and that of state and city officials, paid off recently with a federal grant of $10.3 million to get started on a broad array of improvements to 3 miles of Atlantic Avenue. Upgraded traffic and streetlights, surveillance cameras, and safety features for pedestrians and cyclists are part of the project.

Attention has focused on a core change, the reduction of four-lane Atlantic Avenue to two lanes — one in each direction — which will improve safety in part by slowing vehicle traffic on the main street through Atlantic City’s business district.

Some have complained in comments to us and online that this would make their drive through Atlantic City take too long and cause congestion in nearby streets as people seek the fastest path through the city. Perhaps such complaints have prompted opposition from some on City Council.

But surely there comes a point where the deaths and injuries outweigh the convenience and haste of drivers. Atlantic Avenue long ago reached that point, and a broad consensus of officials and experts understands that restoring public safety there must be the priority.