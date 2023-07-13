About 24,000 business and residential customers in the Wildwoods lost power last Friday. By evening electricity was restored for 8,000, and within 48 hours the rest had power again.

That’s a good response and restoration following the loss of a grid substation transformer that burned up. Even a couple of days in summer are tough, though, with indoor temperatures quickly rising and tourism businesses losing money as if the register is running backwards.

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said, “They could be losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

When something that has lasted many years fails, you can usually count on it being an unusual event. In this case, however, a bunch of large unstoppable trends are aligning to almost ensure that failures of grid electrical transformers will become common for a couple of years.

The U.S. already can’t get enough electrical transformers, Wall Street Journal columnist Allysia Finley pointed out recently.

Demand for them is soaring and there’s limited material to make them. Government orders to transform the national energy sector are making the situation worse.

Power transformers are essential to the electric grid. They increase or decrease the voltage (the pressure of electricity in a line). Voltage is stepped up for transmission across distances, reducing the loss of electricity. When the electricity gets where it’s needed, voltage is stepped down for distribution and use.

The Wildwood unit that burned was a large distribution transformer, reducing power by thousands of volts to send out on lines throughout town. Small distribution transformers, looking like large steel cans on utility poles, step the voltage down further to what homeowners and businesses use.

The lack of power transformers is holding up home construction nationwide.

The American Public Power Association says 1 in 5 housing projects has been delayed or canceled due to shortages. Finley mentioned a homebuilder in Greenville, S.C., who has only been able to start on six of 106 homes planned.

Currently utilities need from 20 to 39 months to procure the largest transformers needed to send power from generators and rural areas to users in population centers. The wait time for smaller distribution transformers, formerly readily available, now exceeds 18 months.

Transformers must be made with electrical steel, which has specific properties to work safely with and around electricity. Wouldn’t you know it, such steel is also essential for the motors of electric vehicles.

And there is just one U.S. maker of that electrical steel, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in Ohio.

And while the U.S. and Europe are pushing green energy, the nations of the developing world are competing for the same products to build out their grids.

That’s not all. Many large transformers in this nation are over the hill. Last year a U.S. Energy Department report warned their average age is 40 years — and their normal life expectancy under ideal conditions is 20 years. Aging transformers are a “higher failure risk” and will soon need replacement, the report said.

Maybe the transformer in Wildwood simply failed due to age. We bet older transformers are also more susceptible to adverse conditions.

In a 2010 winter storm, hundreds of pole-mounted transformers failed, part of an outage covering half of Cape May County that took more than a week to remedy.

Last month, a bipartisan group of 47 senators urged the Energy Department to not make things worse by requiring that transformers use “amorphous steel” not readily available in the U.S.

Even if that additional impairment to transformer replacement is blocked, these grid essentials look like weak links that are bound to be breaking for a while.