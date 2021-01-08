Grewal commits NJ police to use-of-force reforms, ongoing improvement

Last year, America was embroiled over several incidents of dubious use of force by police. That also motivated many to think deeply about policing and seek ways to better avoid using lethal force.
We were particularly impressed with two incidents in which Pleasantville police used boundless patience to end dangerous situations safely.
A Camden man with an illegal semi-automatic weapon held off police for two hours at a dollar store, then fled into the woods. After he finally dropped the gun and was taken into custody, police learned his girlfriend was killed earlier in the day.
Weeks later, a man claimed to have a gun and other weapons, and threatened to harm police and burn or blow up the multifamily residence where he lived. After keeping him talking for seven hours, police knocked down the door, paused a bit, then removed him unharmed to a medical team.
The police had plenty of help keeping these incidents from escalating, from Atlantic County, a regional SWAT team, and officers from surrounding municipalities. Add two social workers in the second case.
In Atlantic City, where police also got high marks for restraint, police and Stockton University began a promising method to keep public interactions safe and respectful.
Helped by criminal justice professors and law enforcement veterans at Stockton, the Atlantic City Police Department began implementing procedural justice, a policy that focuses on the details of police behavior during interactions with the public with a goal of increasing communication, transparency, trust and mutual respect.
The four steps of procedural justice include: allowing citizens to explain their situations and listening to what they have to say; making decisions based on rules, not personal opinions or biases; treating people with dignity and respect, and explaining what the police have done or will do; and showing they care about a citizen’s well-being.
The brilliance of this approach is that it strengthens mutual awareness and understanding, reducing the power of ramped-up emotions in a crisis.
The yearlong trend culminated just before Christmas when New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced the first comprehensive update of the state’s use-of-force policy in two decades. As Grewal noted, the policy builds “on the important work already underway in the state’s best police departments.”
This is excellent because it ensures the techniques for de-escalating confrontations between the public and police will be taught to all departments in New Jersey.
The new policy also serves the strong public desire to get information about use-of-force incidents by creating a data portal. Law enforcers will submit and analyze reports on force incidents, and then the information and trends will be accessible to the public.
The new policy builds in training, which is a must — but there probably isn’t enough (two days on tactics for limiting use of force). As the process Grewal’s policy creates to monitor force incidents in New Jersey reveals where gains are possible, more training will be needed.
And don’t forget the support from others that gives police the scope to let situations play out safely. Multiple responders are needed to manage a situation that takes hours to resolve. The state should consider a way to reimburse supporting agencies that help police patiently resolve an outcome without use of force.