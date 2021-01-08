Grewal commits NJ police to use-of-force reforms, ongoing improvement

The four steps of procedural justice include: allowing citizens to explain their situations and listening to what they have to say; making decisions based on rules, not personal opinions or biases; treating people with dignity and respect, and explaining what the police have done or will do; and showing they care about a citizen’s well-being.

The brilliance of this approach is that it strengthens mutual awareness and understanding, reducing the power of ramped-up emotions in a crisis.

The yearlong trend culminated just before Christmas when New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced the first comprehensive update of the state’s use-of-force policy in two decades. As Grewal noted, the policy builds “on the important work already underway in the state’s best police departments.”

This is excellent because it ensures the techniques for de-escalating confrontations between the public and police will be taught to all departments in New Jersey.

The new policy also serves the strong public desire to get information about use-of-force incidents by creating a data portal. Law enforcers will submit and analyze reports on force incidents, and then the information and trends will be accessible to the public.