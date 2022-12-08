Green bias in investments could worsen NJ pension funding shortfall

The signaling of climate virtue by the Murphy administration and the Legislature already is going to cost the people and businesses of New Jersey plenty. They’re on the hook for massive subsidies and energy mandates that will cost much without delivering a meaningful effect on global warming.

When the goal is abstract, undefined and little grounded in reality, there’s no limit to how much state government may sacrifice the interests of the others who have to pay the bill.

Under continued pressure from climate zealots, now New Jersey is leaning toward investing its $92 billion pension fund not to get the best returns it desperately needs, but to show its climate righteousness.

For a few years climate activists have pushed the state to quit investing in traditional energy companies, since doing so conflicts with their effort to portray climate as a crisis demanding wildly expensive emergency responses. So far, officials have continued to try to get the most money from their pension investments.

But recently the Murphy administration went on another of its revenue-fishing trips, filing a lawsuit against the five biggest oil companies and their trade association in hope of sharing in a multi-billion-dollar judgment or settlement. As a matter of law success looks unlikely, but if enough states join the money-grubbing effort maybe the corporations will pay some billions to settle the shakedown. If the case gets far enough, it will be interesting to hear New Jersey try to define and quantify the human-caused climate damages it is alleging.

Climate-spending advocates said the state just couldn’t keep its investments in fossil-fuel-related companies while it was claiming negligent harms and suing them. A state Senate committee approved legislation that would require the pension fund to halt any investments with links to the world’s 200 largest fossil-fuel companies.

Unfortunately for New Jersey residents and others with little or no control over how their money is invested, this hijacking of crucial savings has become too common. Trillions of dollars have been diverted to pursue environmental, social and corporate governance goals, or ESG for short. This is not only an ineffective method to achieve such political goals, it’s an excellent way to lose lots of money — a bit of a scam both ways.

A recent academic study found that over the past five years, global ESG funds have had an average 6.3% return on investment, compared with an 8.9% return for those invested in the broader market.

Another university study concluded there was no evidence that socially responsible investing improves corporate behavior.

That state government and its taxpayers and ratepayers can’t afford to choose underperforming investments for their savings is a gross understatement. The state already wasn’t close to affording all it has spent and promised to spend on pensions and benefits for its public workers unions.

The Pew Research Center has reported that from 2007 to 2020, New Jersey’s spending on pension benefits already was increasing faster than its revenue growth. During that time, Pew said, pension benefits took more than $300 billion in state and local funding that could have been used for other spending priorities, NJ Spotlight reported recently. New Jersey’s nearly $7 billion in annual spending on pension benefits is about 14% of its annual budget.

The state will need to keep diverting revenue to pensions for those in government at this or higher levels until 2050 — but it has no plan for how it can do that.

The real catastrophe facing New Jersey is not from slowly warming temperatures, but the looming death spiral of fewer and poorer people and businesses unable to cover the wasteful spending of its government.

Undermining the already terribly inadequate pension fund by saddling it with underperforming investments would hasten that crisis.