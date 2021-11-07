Grand hotel plan shows Cape May’s still got it

A project of this magnitude, of course, will need the approval of the city’s Planning Board, Zoning Board and Historic Preservation Commission. We expect residents and businesses to express a mix of reactions — some thrilled to have such a memorable addition and boost to Cape May’s tourism economy, some worried about the scale of the hotel and the traffic it would add.

The hotel would continue the widespread trend throughout America of development in zones at flood-and-storm risk. A few thoughts on that.

Cape May already is fully developed, and if a project meets current state and federal requirements (making lower floors internal parking reminds us of typical European construction in such zones), it should be OK on that score. Arguments for greater state and federal oceanfront restrictions are welcome, but today’s projects can’t be required to meet some imagined future rules.

Whatever risk there is in the hotel’s proximity to the ocean (and it’s not nearly as close as the convention center), most of that risk would seem to be borne by the owners and their insurance.