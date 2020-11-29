Government benefits fraud too common, too costly to taxpayers

This sound familiar? A pain management doctor with offices across South Jersey was charged this month with fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid for care he didn’t provide.
U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Dr. Morris Antebi fraudulently billed Medicaid for $15.3 million and Medicare for $8 million from 2014 to 2020.
Antebi operates offices in Northfield, Vineland, Cape May Court House and Toms River. On some of the dates the doctor claimed he was treating patients, records showed he was in fact on trips to China, Israel, Turkey, the Dominican Republic and across Europe, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
This case is unrelated to the benefits fraud conspiracy that has appalled South Jersey residents the past three years. In that one, Carpenito’s office has charged more than 30 people — including many public employees – with making $50 million in fraudulent claims on lavish state health plans for expensive and unneeded compounded medicines.
Conspiracies to commit health care fraud are so common in New Jersey that it’s hard to keep track of the arrests and prosecutions by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark. This month alone has seen three others.
The owner of some durable medical equipment companies admitted his role in a $16 million scheme with doctors to bill Medicare for medically unnecessary orthotic braces. A pharmaceutical and marketing sales rep in Freehold Township pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to defraud a New Jersey state health benefits program with unneeded compounding medicine prescriptions. And a Florida man admitted using his company to defraud Medicare of $4.6 million with bogus orders for genetic tests, many for New Jersey patients.
Health care fraud has provided an abundance of targets for the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey and the 170 federal prosecutors and 130 support personnel in offices in Newark, Camden and Trenton. Since 2013, the district has issued hundreds of news releases about arrests and prosecutions in health care fraud conspiracies
Don’t worry, the federal law enforcers still have time for higher profile cases, such as Tuesday’s guilty plea by Purdue Pharma to charges relating to its marketing and sales of dangerous opioid products to health-care providers it had reason to believe were diverting them to drug abusers.
Government health care fraud results in tens of billions of dollars in restitution judgments against offenders — almost none of which is ever paid.
The lax oversight of government benefits programs is wasting massive and uncounted amounts of taxpayer money. That’s an argument against overly costly benefits for public workers, and for putting more of Americans’ health coverage in the hands of government.
