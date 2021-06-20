Gov. Murphy pushes for New Jersey law asserting abortion right and access, just in case

The U.S. Supreme Court again has put itself in a position where it might revisit its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that women have a constitutional right to abortion. It last did so in 1992, when it clarified somewhat the conditions and limits on abortion that would be allowed.

Unlike then, now the court has a majority of six Republican-appointed justices considered more conservative than its three Democratic appointees. It has taken a case concerning Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a more severe restriction than has previously been allowed. People from all perspectives on abortions think — some fearing, some hoping — there’s a significant chance this time the court could revise Roe v. Wade.

As it happens, this is also the year in which Gov. Phil Murphy is seeking reelection, and the pro-choice governor has started pushing for New Jersey to enact its own legal abortion law just in case the federal right is lessened or disappears. The proposed New Jersey Reproductive Freedom Act, dormant in the Legislature since its introduction in October, would guarantee residents the right to choose to continue a pregnancy or have an abortion.