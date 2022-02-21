Good trash-recycling service going to cost more

The pandemic has been creating shortages for two years and people have had no choice but to be tolerant of them as something that can’t be helped.

Easily horded toilet paper and other paper goods were scarce for months. Makers of computer chips for vehicles were choked off and then couldn’t meet demand, reducing the quantity and variety at new cars at dealers. Car repairs were delayed until parts could be secured. To this day, the absence of an expected product or brand at a store is a routine experience for shoppers.

When the weekly pickup of trash, recycling and yard waste was delayed, people adjusted and assumed that some labor or market disruption was to blame.

The city of Vineland adjusted by cutting its payments to the Atlantic County Utilities Authority by more than half. City officials said the ACUA wasn’t providing the timely collection they had contracted for.

ACUA President Rick Dovey doesn’t dispute that. He’s painfully aware it’s true. “The service of the ACUA has been impeccable up until now,” Dovey said. “This hurts.” He said some days as many as 35% of the authority’s routes aren’t covered due to the shortage of workers.

A main contributing factor has been the nationwide shortage of drivers with the commercial licenses needed for the authority’s 65 trucks. Drivers for trash and recycling services can make more money by changing jobs.

The ACUA is paying its drivers and material handlers more, and as a government entity offering better benefits than what’s typical in the private sector.

If it’s any consolation to Dovey, patient homeowners or even Vineland officials, the effects of staffing shortages in waste hauling and handling are being felt across America.

Recycling pickups were temporarily halted Chattanooga, Tennessee, until the city could hire more drivers and staff, according to BusinessInsider. Baltimore and New Orleans fell behind in their pickups for the same reason and trash piled up in the streets.

Paying drivers more has been a common response. The mayor of New Orleans told WRCB-TV that the city will raise pay for drivers from $31,000 to $45,000 a year, about a 43% pay increase.

Dovey said the ACUA raised starting salaries for laborers and drivers twice in the past 18 months. Despite doing all it can to recruit workers, staffing levels are still down about a quarter.

The Teamsters union, which has the largest representation of waste workers, says the industry doesn’t have a labor shortage, just a wage and benefits shortage.

Chuck Stiles, director of the union’s Solid Waste and Recycling division, last fall said the struggle for waste workers has been growing for 40 years. Industry consolidation cost workers many jobs and negotiating leverage. Now “throughout the country, we’re seeing the negative impact of consolidation in the private waste industry,” he said. Waste companies should invest in their workers, including in their safety and working conditions, to attract and retain staff and assure a reliable, committed workforce.

We’re glad to see that those doing difficult but necessary work are getting better compensation.

Many local officials, businesses and residential customers may not be so glad when their cost for trash, recycling and yard waste services increases to pay for that needed compensation.

Toward the end of last year, the ACUA already was proposing a 5% increase in what municipalities pay for trash disposal (which would still leave it the lowest tipping fee in New Jersey). Further increases are a certainty, since staffing pressures are just one challenge for trash and recycling in the years ahead.

Officials and ratepayers will need to stay attentive to the changes and options, and tolerant and patient.