Good timing on Pleasantville’s redevelopment of Lakes Bay property

A large project for a waterfront site in Pleasantville is turning out to be better very late than never.
The property is the former site of the city high school, which moved in 2001. The city has been trying since 2003 to develop the 25 acres on large Lakes Bay to the east. The redevelopment plan has been amended three times over the years.
The first plan was approved in 2006, the abandoned high school was demolished and the project was ready to move forward. Then the nationwide housing bubble burst, taking the economy with it, and the Pleasantville project was one of thousands canceled nationwide.
Pleasantville City Council solicited new redevelopment proposals for the site in 2016. The following year Scarborough Properties of Marmora was chosen and designated the redeveloper.
Scarborough bought the site from the city in 2019. Then last year its Spyglass LLC Lakes Bay presented plans for construction of 180 units of market-rate rental housing, as well as restaurants, a park and improvements to the city marina on the bay.
The park will be made from the former football field, and the marina will be dredged and renovated. That work will be funded by a $1.6 million Green Acres grant and a city matching contribution of $633,000 — and the city will retain ownership of both.
Work is expected to start around the end of this year. The first thing that must be done is adding fill to raise the elevation of the site by 5 or 6 feet to meet flood prevention development requirements.
Yes, society is still building in locations at special risk of flooding, even though there’s no even proposed solution to protecting or buying out the trillions of dollars’ worth of U.S. coastal buildings already at growing risk to seas rising in a warming climate. In fairness to Pleasantville, neighboring Egg Harbor Township is pursuing a similar development — housing, restaurant, marina — at a Margate Causeway location where a prior development was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.
Even as such development proceeds, the Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to buy thousands of repeatedly flooded properties. New Jersey has its own buyout program with less money to spend, Blue Acres, which has bought more than 700 properties at flood risk. Pleasantville is one of the few South Jersey locations where homeowners have agreed to the state’s buyout offer.
Federal and state governments are trying to come up with strategies for protecting homes and commercial properties from more frequent flooding as the ocean and back bays rise (and in New Jersey, the coastal land subsides even faster). Some of those approaches are very expensive, and like buying out most properties probably beyond society’s means or willingness.
So at some point, we wouldn’t be surprised if the tightening of coastal development rules didn’t make it impossible for Pleasantville to finally get such a project done. An attorney for Spyglass said it is about halfway through the state Coastal Area Facilities Review Act permitting process.
The city’s Lakes Bay redevelopment looks good, as good as many other coastal projects that have been approved and built. We’re glad to see one of the region’s poorer municipalities get a bite at the apple before the fruit bowl is taken away.
And with the nationwide housing market booming again, the redeveloper and Pleasantville may find plenty of demand for their new rental housing.