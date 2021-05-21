Good timing on Pleasantville’s redevelopment of Lakes Bay property

Work is expected to start around the end of this year. The first thing that must be done is adding fill to raise the elevation of the site by 5 or 6 feet to meet flood prevention development requirements.

Yes, society is still building in locations at special risk of flooding, even though there’s no even proposed solution to protecting or buying out the trillions of dollars’ worth of U.S. coastal buildings already at growing risk to seas rising in a warming climate. In fairness to Pleasantville, neighboring Egg Harbor Township is pursuing a similar development — housing, restaurant, marina — at a Margate Causeway location where a prior development was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.

Even as such development proceeds, the Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to buy thousands of repeatedly flooded properties. New Jersey has its own buyout program with less money to spend, Blue Acres, which has bought more than 700 properties at flood risk. Pleasantville is one of the few South Jersey locations where homeowners have agreed to the state’s buyout offer.