Good choice in 2nd District Senate race

Mazzeo said the future cost of natural gas is unknowable and diversifying energy use makes the state less dependent on it and cuts back emissions. “Diversifying energy sources is a safe bet going forward as far as being fair on costs,” he said.

Both were asked whether it was appropriate that the state had stopped local law enforcement from cooperating with federal enforcement of immigration laws. Both began by saying national immigration reform was needed, as well as a path to citizenship for those born to parents here illegally. On enforcement, Mazzeo said he would defer the issue to the state attorney general who made the decision. Polistina said all laws should be enforced, including on immigration, and the border closed to illegal entry.

One thing about the campaign has puzzled us. Half of the mailers we’ve received in the district have been from a New Jersey Education Association political action committee (all of it negative, nasty and with some obviously false accusations).

Mazzeo wisely declined to comment on the actions of others over which he has no control. Polistina said the teachers want to help ensure Senate President Steve Sweeney, leader of the South Jersey Democrats, has the supporting legislators he needs to keep his presidency and eventually run for governor.