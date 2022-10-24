Going cashless may not slow highway toll increases

A couple of years ago, New Jersey and its highway authorities rammed through big toll increases on its major highways. They went up 27% on the Garden State Parkway, 37% on the Atlantic City Expressway and 36% on the N.J. Turnpike. At the crucial expressway toll plaza outside Atlantic City, the toll jumped a crushing 66%.

The heavier burden on motorists was justified in part because it would pay to change the highways to cashless, all-electronic toll collection. That allows faster and heavier traffic flows, reduces gasoline consumption and emissions, and greatly reduces the cost of nearly all toll collection.

The vast majority of drivers on these highways pay efficiently with E-ZPass — 85% on the expressway, 89% on the turnpike and 88% on the parkway. But costly collection and poor enforcement of tolls from motorists without E-ZPass transponders will probably eat up all the savings from electronic collection. No wonder the state instituted automatic toll increases every year without public comment or even a vote by elected representatives.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority recently awarded a $159 million, 15-year contract to a Tennessee firm to create and operate a cashless toll system on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Drivers will no longer have to stop or slow at toll plazas, which will eventually be demolished. Instead, overhead gantries will be built along the length of the expressway that will read the E-ZPass tags in vehicles to assess the tolls. The gantries will also have cameras to read license plates, so vehicles without EZ-Pass can be billed for their tolls by mail.

Then at the end of last month, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved a $914 million contract with the same corporation, TransCore, which also has an office in Union, to covert the parkway and some of the turnpike to cashless tolling. Last year, TransCore was acquired by Singapore Technologies Engineering for $2.7 billion in cash.

The Turnpike Authority first considered going cashless in 2011, and officials predicted then that all-electronic toll collection was two years away. Toll collector unions objected to the privatization of toll collection and made contract concessions that got the change put off. The new contract they signed in December 2020 covering 550 members was considered by some to likely be their last.

A reduction of hundreds of government employees should yield substantial savings, and that’s just for the turnpike and parkway. But an analysis in June of cashless tolling risk for the Central Florida Expressway Authority shows the savings are unlike to reach motorists paying the tolls.

Billing based on license plate photos has much higher processing costs and lower collection rates than E-ZPass payment. And there is “leakage” — vehicles that can’t be billed, maybe because the plate is unreadable, or an inactive plate, or a glitch in the camera/computer operations. The result, according to analysis firm Protiviti Inc., is that “pay-by-plate transactions result in nearly double the rates of E-ZPass to cover the additional costs.”

After interviewing agencies that had converted to cashless tolls, Protiviti warned the Florida authority that “the cost savings generated through the elimination of cash collections did not offset the increased pay-by-plate costs.”

So it will actually cost more to collect tolls electronically!

Some highway agencies offer pay-by-plate customers discounts on transponders to encourage their use. Others have increased pay-by-plate tolls to offset their additional costs.

The risk that some motorists will try to scam electronic toll systems is obvious. The state needs to develop and prepare to implement better enforcement now to ensure license plates are readable and valid when cashless tolling begins.

New Jersey’s excessive and automatically increasing tolls are bad enough. Lawful drivers paying them shouldn’t have to pay extra because the state lets scofflaws ride for free.