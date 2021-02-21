Gilliam’s short prison sentence appropriate, considering all the factors

Frank Gilliam Jr., a former mayor of Atlantic City, was finally sentenced at the end of last month for his 2019 conviction for taking $87,000 from a nonprofit youth sports program he started.

Raising money for kids and pocketing it is pretty bad, so many people disapproved of the meager prison time of just 30 days that Gilliam got. The assistant U.S. attorney handling the prosecution, Sean Farrell, seemed to think he might have misheard the prison sentence and pressed U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez on it (a brave effort or a quick and risky reaction to a surprise from the bench).

Sentencing guidance had been 15 to 21 months, which the judge reduced to 8 to 14 months after hearing from character witnesses and letters supporting Gilliam. That’s still far longer than one month.

Beyond the headline imprisonment number, however, were other substantial parts to Gilliam’s sentence. After prison, he’s confined to home for 11 months except for work, education, religious services or medical care. He’ll be on probation for three years and will have to do 200 hours of community service. And he has to pay back the $87,000 he took.

Mitigating factors raised in court included Gilliam’s family and community involvement, his remorse, and a troubled childhood that included the murder of his mother by his father.