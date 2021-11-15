Ghost gun case shows federal approach needed

Ghost guns are made from kits containing almost finished pieces, which when assembled become an untraceable weapon.
New Jersey is one of just seven states that have laws targeting ghost guns. (The others are Connecticut, California, Washington State, Hawaii, Nevada and Rhode Island.)
Enforcing such laws is between terribly difficult and impossible.
According to the Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence, “Currently, there is simply no mechanism to stop dangerous individuals or gun traffickers from obtaining these kits and building firearms, undermining the entire federal and state systems of gun regulation.”
So when the top law enforcers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania collaborated on a recent ghost gun case, it deserved the attention they drew to it.
New Jersey acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the indictment of a Morris County man on five charges. At a Pennsylvania gun show he had bought 13 handgun kits, according to officials. Authorities tracked him to his home, where they also confiscated an AR-15-style rifle without serial numbers.
Ghost guns are typically assembled from kits that include all of the parts and often the tools necessary. They are almost finished, and if they were they’d be subject to federal and state regulations. But without that last bit of finishing, they aren’t. The result is a weapon acquired without a background check and no serial number on it to trace.
As the Brady organization has said, “These kits and guns are sold at gun shows and online every day throughout the country,” undermining firearms regulations enacted by state legislatures. One solution would be for the federal government to broaden its interpretation of the term “firearm” to include unfinished kits designed and marketed to be easily turned into firearms. The Biden administration has announced an executive order to regulate ghost guns and it is undergoing review before implementation.
Considering ready-to-finish kits the same as firearms should have been done already. There’s not much point in having any reasonable regulation of guns if an end-run around all of the rules is allowed.