Ghost gun case shows federal approach needed

Ghost guns are made from kits containing almost finished pieces, which when assembled become an untraceable weapon.

New Jersey is one of just seven states that have laws targeting ghost guns. (The others are Connecticut, California, Washington State, Hawaii, Nevada and Rhode Island.)

Enforcing such laws is between terribly difficult and impossible.

According to the Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence, “Currently, there is simply no mechanism to stop dangerous individuals or gun traffickers from obtaining these kits and building firearms, undermining the entire federal and state systems of gun regulation.”

So when the top law enforcers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania collaborated on a recent ghost gun case, it deserved the attention they drew to it.

New Jersey acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the indictment of a Morris County man on five charges. At a Pennsylvania gun show he had bought 13 handgun kits, according to officials. Authorities tracked him to his home, where they also confiscated an AR-15-style rifle without serial numbers.