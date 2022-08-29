Galloway lucky Amazon dropped warehouse plan

Amazon’s plan to put a warehouse in Galloway Township was short-lived. Within months of February’s announcement, the online retail giant’s troubles caused it not only to drop expansion plans, but start cutting existing capacity in an effort to return to profitability.

That should turn out to be good news for the township and the region, as the large and well-located site will likely draw a development more beneficial to workers and the local economy.

By April, Amazon made it clear it was struggling with the falloff in online shopping as the pandemic eased and with increasing online competition from Walmart Plus and e-commerce platform Shopify. Amazon reported a quarterly loss of $3.8 billion after several years of profitability, then three months later another $2 billion loss. It particularly targeted excess warehouse capacity in New Jersey, New York, Southern California and Atlanta for cost savings.

At the same time, the corporation’s poor treatment of its workers and ruthless efforts to prevent them from unionizing started catching up to it.

Last year The New York Times revealed much about the union busting practices in a story headlined, “How Amazon Crushes Unions.” It detailed events around a legal settlement that required the company to pledge it wouldn’t threaten union supporters with losing their jobs, interrogate or surveil them, or threaten them with “unspecified reprisals” or to “get” them.

But after years of anti-union success, workers at warehouse on Staten Island, New York, in April voted to form the first Amazon labor union in the United States. Organizing action elsewhere ramped up.

By June, Amazon workers at a closing warehouse in Bellmawr, Camden County, walked off the job to protest the way transfers to other facilities were being handled.

Severe criticisms of Amazon recently have come from Rep. Donald Norcross, D-Camden, and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-Monmouth, for what they said were high rates of workplace injuries at its New Jersey warehouses. An Amazon worker died at a facility in Carteret, Middlesex County, during the company’s intense Prime Day sale July 12-13.

Amazon had planned a 181,000 square foot facility at Aloe Street and Genoa Avenue in Galloway. It would have hired a couple hundred full- and part-time employees, paying at least $15 an hour, the state’s minimum wage in a year and a half. It would have used 400 drivers, but as independent contractors without benefits or protections, and not as employees.

The township recently joined the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, which is working with it on marketing the Aloe-Genoa site. Several parties have expressed interest, officials said, including another online retailer and a company involved in the aviation industry. With Atlantic City International Airport, the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center and the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park all nearby, an aviation-related facility might be the best use for the property.

Tech industries live (and die) by a relentless drive for faster and cheaper. The development of this choice industrial property in Galloway will be better served by slower and more solid, like nearly all that matters in life.