Funding ACIT expansion an easy decision for Atlantic County

We’ve supported vo-tech schools for years for their more focused training. Nowadays they also send many of their graduates on to college, just like a traditional college-prep high school.

Those high schools have been complaining about losing students and funding for years, which probably helped sour Atlantic County voters on vo-tech expansion even if funded by the state. After a state task force recommended putting hundreds of millions into technical and career education, New Jersey voters statewide approved the funding in a November 2018 referendum, but it failed to get majority backing in Atlantic County.

The problem is that with New Jersey’s great excess of school districts (and local government entities of all kinds), schools become fiefdoms competing with each other. That ensures that entrenched educational bureaucracies will oppose and try to undermine alternatives for families even if the public needs them and wants them.

Overly fragmented education also ensures that costs are much higher, as numerous nonclassroom positions and expenditures need to be duplicated at each school (even as enrollments often decline).