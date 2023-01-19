Fund tourism marketing to grow economy, NJ revenue

Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, has a proposal to get New Jersey to quit eating the seeds of its tourism and grow a bigger hospitality economy that produces more state revenue.

South Jersey and this newspaper have sought exactly this for decades with limited success. State government often tries to designate adequate funds to advertise and market its attractions and destinations, but too often winds up diverting them to other uses.

The bipartisan bill would establish a County Tourism Incentive Grant Fund to provide counties with money to market local entertainment options and vacation destinations. Excess funds collected from the state hotel-motel occupancy fee would be given back to the counties for tourism promotion in proportion to the amount of the occupancy fee the county generates. Any occupancy fees collected beyond what was anticipated in the budget would be considered excess.

The other primary sponsor of the bill is Sen. James Beach, D-Burlington, Camden, the assistant majority leader in the state Senate. Strong bipartisan support is especially appropriate, as tourism throughout the state needs marketing to realize its potential.

The week before Christmas, the legislation was unanimously advanced by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee.

The last time we got our hopes up about tourism promotion was in 2018, when Sen. Beach and then-Sen. Chris Brown organized a hearing by the committee in Atlantic City to look for ways to increase tourism to New Jersey. There were plenty of good ideas and the case for more marketing was strong. Tourists then were spending $43 billion a year in New Jersey, generating nearly $5 billion in state and local tax revenue, according to the state Division of Travel and Tourism.

States with robust tourism marketing such as Virginia said that for each dollar spent, they’d get back about $7 in tax revenue. But even if New Jersey spent all the money it set aside and didn’t raid it for other purposes, the full amount would still be less than half of the average tourism marketing budget of other states.

“If we are serious about growing our tourism economy, we need to reinvest in what works,” Polistina said. “Tourism promotion pays for itself when we can encourage families to visit more often, stay longer, and spend more money at our local businesses and events.”

The bill was referred to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. We urge that panel to give it similar quick and full support.

The amount of excess funds from hotel and motel occupancy fees probably isn’t nearly enough to optimize this large segment of the New Jersey economy and the government revenues it generates. At least it’s a start.

New Jersey has the resources and is ideally located to serve the largest concentration of potential visitors and vacationers in the nation. Reaching out to them and letting them know what is here is only common sense.