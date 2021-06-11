Fund Jersey Shore oceanfront paths, crucial infrastructure that must be maintained

Mazzeo’s bill would make counties and municipalities hosting the boardwalks and promenades eligible for aid from the state’s Transportation Trust Fund. Since such aid is based on mileage and these oceanfront paths are all a small fraction of the length of typical roads and highways, they would get a modest amount of state support.

The bill rightfully specifies, then, that the transportation commissioner annually allocate at least $4 million in grants from the Local Aid Infrastructure Fund to boardwalk projects through 2031.

Even this isn’t nearly enough, since due to their age, exposure to the harsh salt and sun of the beach, and decades of neglected maintenance, the famous boardwalks need full replacement. That is expected to cost $50 million in Atlantic City (where federal funding helpfully rebuilt a stretch the past couple of years) and $70 million in the Wildwoods.

Maintaining boardwalks and promenades should have been normal and customary government infrastructure work all along. Yes, they may have been local creations decades or even more than a century ago, but state government has gotten its share of the value they’ve created as if it were a full partner in the projects.