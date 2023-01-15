Fugitive cow didn’t quite make it to pet status

The end came this month for the Upper Township cow that couldn’t be kept down on the farm.

Called Mootilda by a Marmora woman who had been feeding it, the Scottish Highland cow had roamed the woods and fields of the township since last summer. She developed a following among people who had spotted her and the many more who speculated about this feral bovine.

Mootilda’s fame jumped over the moon in December, when a Press reporter introduced her to South Jersey, including a provided photo of her in seasonably fashionable long auburn hair relaxing in the woods.

That surely bolstered the desire to see and help the cow, and to find a way to corral her and get her to safer and secure accommodations.

As Mootilda’s fame grew, however, so did the risk that someone might be hurt. That helped push the cow’s owner, who had tried to find and bring it back since May, to make the effort needed to bring the saga to an end. He had been issued a citation for the loose animal, the cow and a car had collided, and he was worried about people venturing into woods and marsh looking for it.

The cow was one of three that had been raised for meat and so it was captured and butchered like the other two. The owner withheld his name out of concern there would be a backlash from fans of the cow, and donated the meat to a family in need.

Many people of course had another kind of beef with this solution. For them Mootilda had escaped her food-product fate and should have been cared for as a pet, a small price to pay for a much-desired happy ending. Further vexing for some was the owner’s statement that he formerly was a vegan, someone they might think wouldn’t raise cattle in the first place, let alone deliver a celebrated escapee to those who eat meat. Since in a recent Gallup poll only 5% of U.S. adults considered themselves vegetarians, there were plenty of others who had no problem adhering to the cow’s intended use.

For a while it looked like Mootilda might be part of a wider uprising of discontented cows.

In July, a herd of more than 20 cows made a run for it from a farm near Trois-Rivières, Quebec. For months they grazed wherever they liked, without regard to their substantial damage to farmers' fields. Repeated efforts to round them up failed in the face of their brute force, and in one joyful or disturbing development depending on one’s point of view, the herd gave birth to two calves, increasing its numbers.

The stakes for Quebec were far higher than in Upper Township. A dairy industry powerhouse, the province is home to many thousands of cows and a growing revolt would be devastating even if ultimately unsuccessful.

A move against the Quebecows was mounted in December by the province’s union of agricultural producers, the UPA Mauricie. It managed to capture four of the rebels.

Then a week ago, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, a 20-member squad deployed by the UPA managed to capture the rest. They had prepared for a couple of weeks by targeting the cows’ weak spot, luring them with irresistible food toward an enclosure as temperatures dropped and show covered other food sources.

Fortunately for the breakaway cows and their human admirers in Canada, they are dairy cows who are still more valuable alive to farmers. We wouldn’t be surprised to hear that their home farm has become a bit of a tourist attraction.

Mootilda, unfortunately, approached but didn’t quite make it to the pet status that would have assured the perpetual care sometimes (but rarely) given to celebrated farm animals. She didn’t achieve lasting liberty, but she’ll continue to inspire as long as she’s remembered.