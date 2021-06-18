Freebies worsen partisan pandemic damage and bad marketing of vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccine must be one of the most intrinsically appealing products of all time.
The novel coronavirus poses a significant risk to the elderly and to many with existing health conditions, and by degrees a small to tiny to almost nonexistent risk to others. People who don’t know they’ve had COVID must assume their immune systems have had no experience with the new virus, so a vaccine that provides an adequate substitute for such learned immunity is quite a benefit.
Get vaccinated and the chance of succumbing to COVID plummets to around zero.
There isn’t even a cost to overcome. The vaccine has been bought by the federal government and is free to users.
So COVID vaccination should be about the easiest sell a marketer could imagine. Many people saw it that way and when it hit the market, they mobbed the places it became available.
But the political and media classes have so botched the presentation of the COVID and its preventative that many others can’t be blamed for being suspicious of anything they hear about vaccinations and the rest of the pandemic.
For starters, officials and journalists immediately politicized the pathogen and the pandemic it soon caused. It is axiomatic that the moment political advantage is sought regarding any subject, those seeking it or seeing the subject from that perspective become a bit stupefied. They have an incentive, possibly overwhelming to their minds, to filter information and interpret it in ways that put their political allegiance in the best light — as opposed to focusing on the actuality and trusting that an honest understanding serves everyone best.
As vaccines were developed, they quickly fell into the political divide, with partisans on one side raising as many doubts about them as possible and those on the other taking all the credit they could for the work of pharmaceutical companies and their researchers. The fearmongering for political benefit and media profit, rationalized as helping compel people to follow others who knew what was best for them, prepped people to fear vaccination too.
When the vaccines were ready to distribute, government officials at all levels and of any political allegiance insisted on grasping control of when people would be allowed to get vaccinated, making it practically a favor dispensed to groups who should be grateful. This of course greatly slowed vaccinations, wasting many shots that expired before they could be used and ensuring that more people would suffer the consequences of COVID than needed.
Since federal administrations changed during the vaccination process, the public has been treated to first Republicans and then Democrats claiming as their own those in favor of getting vaccinated. Officials and the media often made ignorant judgments about people whenever it seemed to serve a partisan interest.
All this is more than enough to wonder whether the whole vaccination effort isn’t serving some malign purpose other than its obvious beneficial and needed one. Consider also that officials and the media avoid even mentioning the strong natural immunity of tens of millions of Americans — maybe well more than 100 million — from having had COVID (even without noticeable symptoms). That already gives them resistance to the coronavirus at least as strong and probably stronger than that conferred by vaccination, allowing them plenty of time to rationally consider when and even if they need or want the immunization boost of a vaccine.
Now the politically corrupted marketing of vaccination has been capped by advertising’s most obvious indicator of a dubious product — the offer of something free and unrelated with it. They can’t say call now and we’ll give you two vaccinations for the price of one, so they’ve scrounged up the equivalents of the old free toaster for opening a bank account.
Gov. Phil Murphy recently took his grandstand to Island Beach State Park to announce freebies for those willing to join his vaccine party. Get immunized and get a free glass of wine! (Get a shot and have a shot would have been better.) Get a lottery chance at winning the dinner with me, Murphy, you’d never be worthy of yourself. Get a season pass to the state park of your choice — a $50 value!
COVID-19 vaccine is a product completely capable of selling itself. Partisans need to get out of the way and let it do so.
All that is needed is honesty and information about it. The rates of effectiveness are well-known. But also needed is a convincing look at the side effects of vaccination and their rarity; a rational discussion about balancing the tiny COVID risk to young children with the tiny risk of having them vaccinated; and a discussion about when and if people with natural immunity from having the disease would benefit from vaccination (and with which vaccine).
At least the vaccines now have been made widely and readily available, at the nearest drugstore, many other retail outlets and presumably also from primary care physicians.