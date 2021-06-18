Freebies worsen partisan pandemic damage and bad marketing of vaccines

As vaccines were developed, they quickly fell into the political divide, with partisans on one side raising as many doubts about them as possible and those on the other taking all the credit they could for the work of pharmaceutical companies and their researchers. The fearmongering for political benefit and media profit, rationalized as helping compel people to follow others who knew what was best for them, prepped people to fear vaccination too.

When the vaccines were ready to distribute, government officials at all levels and of any political allegiance insisted on grasping control of when people would be allowed to get vaccinated, making it practically a favor dispensed to groups who should be grateful. This of course greatly slowed vaccinations, wasting many shots that expired before they could be used and ensuring that more people would suffer the consequences of COVID than needed.

Since federal administrations changed during the vaccination process, the public has been treated to first Republicans and then Democrats claiming as their own those in favor of getting vaccinated. Officials and the media often made ignorant judgments about people whenever it seemed to serve a partisan interest.