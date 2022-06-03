Flood rules threaten Pleasantville redevelopment plan

U.S. coastal development has been obviously unsustainable for many years. The trillion dollars’ worth of property insured through the National Flood Insurance Program is barely the start of existing liability. The value of development along the East and Gulf coasts alone is heading for $100 trillion.

Also obvious was that coastal building rules would become much more restrictive, and flood insurance would become significantly more expensive.

Flood policy rates already jumped this year. New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection is preparing a bundle of regulations — to be called Protection Against Climate Threats, or PACT — that would make development much harder in flood zones.

Municipalities already are expressing opposition to some of the PACT rules and how they’re being formulated. Recently they were joined by Pleasantville officials, who said the changes threaten the city’s much needed economic redevelopment.

Particularly at risk of tighter state rules is Pleasantville’s big Lakes Bay project on 25 acres at the site of its former high school. A private developer is planning to construct 180 units of market-rate rental housing, as well as restaurants, a park and improvements to the city marina on the bay.

We’ve supported that project since the city started pursing it in 2003. It would finally bring to Pleasantville the kind of waterfront development allowed in many other wealthier municipalities over the years. We also warned, however, that “at some point, we wouldn’t be surprised if the tightening of coastal development rules didn’t make it impossible for Pleasantville to finally get such a project done.”

That, unfortunately, seems to be happening with the Murphy administration’s PACT program.

Pleasantville City Council recently passed a resolution opposing the tighter regulations, calling the plan to add another 5 feet to the required elevation of buildings prohibitively expensive or simply not feasible in many cases.

Linda Peyton, the city administrator, urged the state to include the city and other municipalities in the rule-making process. “The PACT communities would like to be at the table and be in conversation with NJDEP as these regulations come out, so that we can make sure it doesn’t have a negative impact on our communities,” Peyton said.

Pleasantville’s resolution said the state is trying to make plans for the next 50 years, well beyond the 20- to 30-year periods considered by city master plans. It also asked that the flooding forecasts the state is using be peer reviewed and subject to independent economic analysis, both good ideas given the volatility and unreliability so far of climate and flooding forecasts, and the emergence of related technological innovation.

The city also urged that state legislation should be required for the DEP regulations to become part of law and enforceable. Surely that will be the case. Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the DEP to work up the new flood rules in 2020, but we can’t imagine that such dramatic change in the conditions of coastal property ownership could take effect without a full-blown legislative process and approval.

Reaching the necessary consensus for the PACT changes and working through the likely legal challenges will take time, probably much.

There of course will be development projects that are among the last to get built under existing rules, even if there is a statewide moratorium. We hope that Pleasantville’s Lakes Bay is among them.