Flood control the cost-effective response to rising seas

No one knows how much the Earth’s climate will warm in the century ahead. The human contribution to that warming also can only be estimated. And the amount that sea levels will rise is also forecast over a wide range.
The consequences for the Jersey Shore and other coastal areas therefore may be moderate, significant or very challenging. Only time (or far better science and research) will tell.
But politicians in their zeal to be seen doing something and to award public money to favored companies and potential supporters don’t want to wait for better understanding. Worse, many in New Jersey seem to have already decided to impose costly and ineffective programs to reduce emissions on consumers and businesses. There are far better alternatives.
The media seem to thrive on scare stories about flooding projections due to climate change, which too often focus on worst-case scenarios and ignore the ongoing adaptation of people and societies to their environment.
Prominent media outlets, for example, reported a prominent study on climate-related global flooding by trumpeting the damage, costs and economic losses in 2100 if nothing is done to mitigate the flooding and harms.
The 10 leading climate researchers in five European nations, whose study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, estimated doing nothing would result in flooding 187 million people, causing $55 trillion in flood damages, costing $24 billion in dike work, and reducing global gross domestic product by 5.3%.
Faced with such catastrophic harms, people might be panicked into paying many thousands of dollars extra annually for emissions-reducing clean energy strategies that wouldn’t help much anyway.
But what if the people of Earth took steps to minimize flooding and its damage? The researchers estimated that if they did, as would normally be expected, the turn of the century would find only 15,000 people flooded, flood damages of only $38 billion, more dike work costing $48 billion, and just a 0.008% reduction in global GDP.
By adapting to sea level rise, in fact, far fewer people would be flooded than were in 2000 (3.4 million) and GDP loss would be reduced from 0.05%.
A Jersey Shore flood adaptation was proposed this fall by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — a preliminary $16 billion plan to reduce the ocean surge into back bays during storms. The Army Corps would use flood control megastructures similar to those in the Netherlands but new to the U.S. coast to temporarily close three ocean inlets — at Great Egg Harbor Bay, Barnegat Bay and the Manasquan River — to block flood waters from entering during a storm. Some back bays would be split by adjustable barriers, and another 19,000 or so homes from Cape May to Monmouth County would be elevated as part of the plan.
The cost of such adaptation will compare very favorably with the burden of too hastily shifting energy markets in New Jersey to achieve emissions reductions that will have no meaningful effect on global warming.
Some Democrats in the Legislature want to make that comparison more difficult to make. They’ve introduced a bill to cut back the state Rate Counsel’s consideration of the cost to the public of energy plans and focus on expected climate and environmental benefits instead. Some Republicans have announced their opposition to changing the public ratepayer advocate’s job. They say independent analysts estimate the total cost the Murphy administration’s energy goals as high as $525 billion, or tens of thousands of dollars per household.
There needs to be a fair accounting of the costs and benefits of solar, offshore wind and other subsidized energy programs. Let’s see what advantages people and businesses would get for how much extra money they’d be spending for decades ahead.
Then the public and its leaders can make sensible, realistic choices — and people will feel more confident their taxes and utility-bill fees are actually doing some good, maybe are even worthwhile.