Finances hurt by COVID? Consider New Jersey-subsidized health insurance

New Jersey still has depression-level unemployment due to the reaction to the pandemic — shutdowns and restrictions ordered by the state and avoidance by many people of some in-person parts of the economy. Millions lost work temporarily this year and 293,000 were still out of work as of September.
Losing a job often means losing health insurance, and losing income can make it difficult to pay for your own health insurance. People who have suffered financial distress this year should consider taking advantage of New Jersey’s extra level of subsidies to pay for policies or even of its massive expansion of Medicaid eligibility.
This year New Jersey is taking over its Affordable Care Act marketplace from the federal government, joining 14 other states that have quit relying on the federal exchange. This lets the state capture fees that had gone to the federal government and spend more on advertising and enrollment assistance, and also helps fund its extra aid to cover monthly payments.
Federal ACA subsidies already cover an average 76% of premiums for people making up to four times the federal poverty level — $51,040 for an individual and $104,800 for a family of four for the coming year. With a new 2.5% tax on everyone’s health policies, New Jersey is adding its own subsidies of $20 to $95 a month. That brings the break on coverage to at least $578 a year for an individual and $2,313 for a family of four.
The deal is much better, of course, for those who are eligible for NJ Family Care, the state’s version of Medicaid, which is responsible for the vast majority of newly covered ACA recipients. The damage to personal and family finances this year is making many more eligible. From March to September, NJ FamilyCare enrollment of citizens and some noncitizens increased by 170,000 or 10%. That pushed ACA additions to the state’s Medicaid rolls to 597,000.
Running its own health insurance marketplace also has enabled the state to give residents an extra month and a half to evaluate their policy options and sign up. Open enrollment for next year began at the start of this month and ends for the federal exchange on Dec. 15, but New Jersey residents have until Jan. 31 to get it done.
People can see their health insurance options by visiting www.nj.gov/getcoverednj, the state’s online marketplace. There also can be found places to get free help with the enrollment process, for example from certified agents or brokers such as Becker Benefits and Senior Planning in Ocean City or from certified assisters such as Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers or AtlantiCare Health Services.
Going without coverage not only puts people at health risk but makes them subject to penalties from New Jersey government. Last year, legislators and Gov. Murphy enacted a law that each year penalizes those without health insurance 2.5% of their annual income or $695, whichever is greater.
Even if people think there is only a small chance they’d be eligible for subsidies for health insurance through the New Jersey exchange, they should make the free and relatively easy effort to find out their options. Some may be pleasantly surprised that the aid they’ve helped fund for others is now available to them too, and that could help them get through the pandemic.
