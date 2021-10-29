Federal help welcome for iconic Margate treasure

Talk about a high-maintenance lady.

Just building a shore dwelling in the shape of a six-story elephant was an amazing piece of promotional work by a real estate developer in 1881. There was no way then to build it to last in the harsh oceanfront environment of a barrier island.

Indeed, others didn’t survive and Lucy the Elephant became the last of her kind, cherished for decades as a stunning work of fantasy characteristic of the high spirits and clever promotional talent of the Jersey Shore.

Like aging stars on the other coast of America, the older she gets, the more she needs work to look her best.

Last month $2 million in skin therapy was begun, after it was determined that half of her metal outer layer had deteriorated beyond saving. Lucy must bear this indignity in public view, screened only by scaffolding.

Such has been her life. With each cosmetic and structural operation she survives, Lucy becomes more historic — and rarer if she weren’t already unique.

In 1997, well past becoming a centenarian, rotten wooden sheathing and ribs in her belly needed replacing. During that, another half-million dollars in needed restoration was found, with the state and local fundraising coming up with the money.