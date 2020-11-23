Federal help for Atlantic City community strengthens state, city efforts

The state and local partnership to reinvigorate Atlantic City has a new member on its team — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Its secretary, Dr. Ben Carson, recently announced that HUD this month will open one of its EnVision Centers in the city to provide residents with the resources and support needed to excel.
The centers are the collaborative work of 14 federal agencies providing a broad range of support and services. The center in Atlantic City is only the second in New Jersey and the third in HUD’s New York-New Jersey region.
James Whitehead, director of the RX5 Cyber Data Call Center in Atlantic City, has been the driving force in making it an EnVision Center. Whitehead said the center will give the city a big boost, immediately creating 300 jobs and training in certified contact tracing to collect data during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The RX5 Cyber EnVision Center strategically partnered with Millennium Technologies, Dell Technologies, iAbra, Intel and CohnReznick, to provide jobs and tools that will bolster opportunities for area residents,” Whitehead said.
The goals of EnVision Centers are to empower individuals with economic opportunities; to offer nontraditional education through public and private partner organizations; to improve health care access and outcomes for individuals and families; and to encourage volunteer and mentoring opportunities that support a productive, caring and responsible citizenry.
At New Jersey’s other EnVision Center — in Phillipsburg, Warren County — more than 1,000 young adults ages 16 to 25 without a high school diploma have installed 25 wrought-iron hanging flower baskets in the business district and provided over 200,000 hours of service to the community.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said the city is committed to working with the Envision Center and the state on workforce training.
“Mr. Whitehead has been advocating for and creating America’s first Cyber Triangle, which includes RX5 cybersecurity workforce training in our great city of Atlantic City for several years now. It’s great to partner with the RX5 Cyber EnVision Center and bring these important data industry jobs to the greatest oceanfront city in America,” Small said.
The center is an important addition to the city’s revitalization work, one that’s sure to help sustain the momentum that’s already brought significant improvements to the well-being of Atlantic City residents.
