Faster PILOT ruling preferred whatever Supreme Court decides

In standard miniseries fashion, the long-running Atlantic City PILOT saga is heading for its much foreshadowed and overdue conclusion. We hope the New Jersey Supreme Court, the star of the finale, takes the lead soon and brings closure to all.

The story never lacked dramatic tension, with many millions of dollars and even the future of Atlantic City at stake. The arrangements between state and local governments and the casino industry — always aimed at benefitting all involved, including the public — needed to be revised. Just how, and in preparation for what likely future, has driven the storyline for years.

To recap briefly for those who lost interest or had better things to do: Nearly bankrupt Atlantic City was being crushed by tax refunds to greatly over-assessed casino companies. New Jersey took over city finances; casinos agreed to drop the assessment appeals and for a decade make Payments In Lieu of Taxes. The PILOT was born. Atlantic County and Seth Grossman’s Liberty and Prosperity group sued, alleging that payments instead of properly assessed property taxes were unconstitutional. When Atlantic County reached a settlement with the state for a better share of the PILOT payments, it and Grossman dropped their lawsuits. That same year, 2018, New Jersey got the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the federal ban on legal sports betting, which with internet betting became a big new gambling (and tax) revenue stream. The state revised the PILOT legislation to keep that revenue stream out of the payments, the county successfully asserted (so far) that the revision violated its settlement agreement, and Grossman’s revived constitutional challenge succeeded against the revisions, also so far.

From its start back in the Christie administration, the novel and big-money PILOT scheme has seemed destined for the N.J. Supreme Court. The challenges by Atlantic County and Liberty and Prosperity prevailed in Superior Court and are now before the state appellate court.

Last week Atlantic County urged the Supreme Court to take the appeal immediately as a matter of great public importance. The county said this would save many months and money, as its commissioners increased the amount available to the law firm representing it in the case to $500,000.

A sooner ruling by the Supreme Court is preferred. That would yield savings for all involved and provide the clarity all need to proceed. Even so, the court may rightly prefer to let the appellate judges analyze the issues and offer their views to more solidly base its own final decision.

The Superior Court decisions so far have made the matters of law sound rather clear, at least to those who aren’t lawyers. The whole basis of and faith in court-supervised negotiated settlements would be undermined by letting one of the parties unilaterally change the terms of the settlement. That faith and basis has given Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson confidence the county will prevail in keeping the favorable terms of the settlement.

Property tax law, which seems settled and solid, likewise may not allow the kind of end run taken by the PILOT arrangement.

The state government side of these cases, however, may be stronger than has been articulated — and far stronger than people realize. Sports and internet betting are much different than casino gambling, even if they sometimes take place in casinos. They were not anticipated in the public-approved act that legalized casino gambling in New Jersey, and it might be reasonable for justices to conclude the state is entitled to treat them and their tax revenues far differently.

If there were legal betting on court outcomes, we’d be tempted to put our money on Atlantic County getting what its settlement agreement promised (or at least a good result from a renegotiation of part of that settlement), and state government being allowed to change its laws to account for these new forms of legal gambling (perhaps with some additional remedial legislation to conform more acceptably to existing law).

The PILOT story is still being written, though, and may deliver a surprise ending just like a popular entertainment.