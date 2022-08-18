Family fight involving Port Authority may spread

Allegations and suspicions of corrupt influence in appointments and hiring in New Jersey tend toward the common and boring, but not the current man-bites-dog version. A powerful official is accused of pulling strings to ensure his sister was denied a promotion.

Eileen O’Toole, a police captain in Cedar Grove, Essex County, said in a lawsuit last month that her brother, Kevin O’Toole, pressured the township manager to deny her promotion to chief. Kevin O’Toole would have to reach down to do this, from his lofty position as chairman of the board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, to where he formerly was a councilman, mayor and county party leader.

According to the lawsuit, the family feud started in November with an argument between sister and brother the night before her daughter’s wedding. Eileen O’Toole says brother Kevin and his wife then skipped the wedding and directed friends to do the same. Since then war has been waged on a text-message battleground.

The attorney for Cedar Grove, which is also named in the lawsuit, called the lawsuit frivolous and vowed a vigorous defense. The officer named chief instead of Eileen O’Toole had the longest service in the department and the highest educational degree among candidates, he said, and had been offered the chief’s job five years ago.

That sounds like the fight might cool down into a confined and more routine court procedures, but maybe not. Tentative reports suggest the accusations may have put the valuable political appointment of Port Authority board chairman in play.

NBC-TV New York, which first reported the lawsuit, said unnamed sources have told it that New Jersey’s “public integrity unit is now investigating the claims made by the Cedar Grove police captain.”

The New York Daily News chimed in with a call for a thorough probe, to see if Kevin O’Toole interfered in his sister’s possible promotion in a way that violates Civil Service law.

Regarding the unconfirmed investigation by a unit of the state Attorney General’s Office, Politico in its New Jersey Playbook said, “I would like to think, and I have not seen an indication otherwise, that this investigation is not political in nature. But it’s impossible not to notice that a Murphy administration office is investigating someone that the governor likely wouldn’t keep as Port Authority chair if he had that option.”

Gov. Chis Christie appointed O’Toole, a fellow Republican, and Politico said he has retained the seat “thanks to his relationships in the Legislature.”

The Daily News said Gov. Phil Murphy should get to name his own Port Authority chairman anyway, “so O’Toole should stand down.”

The authority’s power, great in New York City and North Jersey, extends to Atlantic City International Airport.

The Port Authority managed the airport from 2013 to 2017 under contract with owner South Jersey Transportation Authority. During that time, the authority chairman was federally prosecuted over flights from ACY to South Carolina for his weekend retreats.

In 2019, there was a push by then-state Senate President Steve Sweeney and Reps. Jeff Van Drew, Donald Norcross and Andy Kim to have the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey consider purchasing the airport and working it into the business flows of its major airports surrounding New York City.

Since the chairman sets the agenda for the Port Authority board, a change in that position could affect its relationship with South Jersey’s major airport and service there. The judicial and political fallout from the O’Toole family feud deserve attention.