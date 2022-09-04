False alarm on car charging in Upper Township

Sometimes how you do something can matter as much as what you do.

The Upper Township Committee recently managed to create much ado about nothing with the way it went about providing an outlet for the township manager to plug in his electric car.

We’ve seen many houses where they’ve just run an extension cord to the car for the trickle charging that’s fine when you’ve got time. But government must meet a higher standard, so the township added an appropriate outlet to one next to some parking for the reasonable price of $2,500.

But since the committee hadn’t talked about why the township was doing this, the work first surfaced among the bills for routine approval. There it was listed, erroneously and perhaps mischievously, as a “Tesla charging station,” one of those high tech towers the automaker has installed around the country for its market-leading EVs.

That enabled political rivals to make the outlet sound like the first of the looming publicly funded charging stations for affluent and subsidized EV owners. And when it was admitted this was done for the benefit of the township manager, the specter was raised of special perks for those in government.

Silly talk followed. Committeeman John Coggins wanted the charge for the outlet removed from the list of bills to be paid because in his opinion, it doesn’t benefit the township or its taxpayers. A resident worried about free electricity going to somebody, and urged that a meter be placed on the outlet.

Township Manager Gary DeMarzo said that as far as he was concerned, township taxpayers could use the outlet too. This made matters worse. Nice to hear he’s willing to share the outlet, but that’s neither possible nor desirable. That would require a charging station and complex regulations to go with it. Soon other committee members were walking back the public access, saying the township was seeing if it was possible to allow township taxpayers to use the outlet in an emergency.

To get the right perspective on this brouhaha, let’s go back to the beginning and imagine the proper handling of the outlet issue.

In a public meeting, a committee member or the mayor would note that the township manager would rather drive his electric car than the gas-powered vehicle provided by the township. The previous manager drove a township vehicle, costing Upper about $20,000 a year.

To encourage this savings for taxpayers, the township would upgrade the outlet by the parking (placed there for a former ambulance) so the manager’s electric vehicle can charge a little and be ready for its mix of official township and private use. Since even fully charging the vehicle would cost something like $10, the electricity would be a pittance compared to the cost of providing a township-owned vehicle.

Great. Who in their right mind wouldn’t prefer an easy change that saves more than $15,000 a year?

If another official wanted to give up his township car and be considered for an outlet to plug in an electric vehicle, then that would be great too. The township could consider that possibility if it arises.

None of this touches upon the massive government-funded programs to pay for EV charging stations in New Jersey and elsewhere. Those will cost much, much more — we’d be surprised if they came in at less than $20,000 each, even though they’ll be developed in large numbers. And the public will pay for them whether they own an EV or not, but not as taxpayers for the ones in this state. Their already high fees on utility bills to pay for questionable government energy schemes will be increased higher still.

Upper Township officials, partisans, gadflies and residents should let the outlet flap go now. When an employee saves a bunch of money, the employer should be allowed to accommodate and encourage that savings.

As in so many things, let’s not lose sight of common sense.