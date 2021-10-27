Fake gun can be as dangerous as real one

New Jersey has long had strict gun-control laws and awareness of that seems widespread. A single firearms offense will result in a person facing a minimum sentence of 5 years in state prison.

Less well-known is that last year, state government enacted a very strict law regarding imitation firearms and toy guns. The purpose of the law was to prohibit the sale of anything that may be mistaken for a real weapon. Its goal was to prevent situations in which police mistakenly shoot people carrying a fake gun.

The law requires manufacturers of toy or imitation guns to follow these guidelines:

They must be a color other than black, blue, silver or aluminum;

They must have a wide, permanent orange stripe running the length of the barrel on each side;

Barrels must be at least an inch in diameter, closed at the front and made with the same material as the rest of the model weapon.

Sellers of toy or imitation guns that don’t meet the standards face a fine of $500 for a first offense and subsequent penalties of $1,000. The realistic imitation guns for use in movies and TV productions are exempt from the ban.