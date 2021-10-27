Fake gun can be as dangerous as real one

New Jersey has long had strict gun-control laws and awareness of that seems widespread. A single firearms offense will result in a person facing a minimum sentence of 5 years in state prison.
Less well-known is that last year, state government enacted a very strict law regarding imitation firearms and toy guns. The purpose of the law was to prohibit the sale of anything that may be mistaken for a real weapon. Its goal was to prevent situations in which police mistakenly shoot people carrying a fake gun.
The law requires manufacturers of toy or imitation guns to follow these guidelines:
They must be a color other than black, blue, silver or aluminum;
They must have a wide, permanent orange stripe running the length of the barrel on each side;
Barrels must be at least an inch in diameter, closed at the front and made with the same material as the rest of the model weapon.
Sellers of toy or imitation guns that don’t meet the standards face a fine of $500 for a first offense and subsequent penalties of $1,000. The realistic imitation guns for use in movies and TV productions are exempt from the ban.
The reason for the law is obvious. The number of people carrying toy weapons who were shot to death by police in the U.S. has varied from 26 to 33 in each of the past four years, according to Statistica.
This danger was dramatically and tragically demonstrated in South Jersey recently, when a man in Mantua, Gloucester County, with an imitation .45-caliber automatic pistol was shot and killed by police.
Charles Sharp III, 49, called police himself to report three people, one of them apparently armed, trying to break into his truck and shed. He also said he had “something my grandfather passed down to me” and he was unsure “how legal it is,” and later said his “grandfather willed me a .45.”
In police body camera video released last month by the office of acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, an officer can be heard saying, “He’s got a gun on him. Right there.” In the background of Sharp’s continuing 911 call, officers can be heard shouting, “Put the gun down.” Then there is shooting and Sharp saying, “This is not real.”
That a weapon is a harmless fake must be immediately obvious to law enforcement. That is required under New Jersey law.
Better still in an encounter with police, make it obvious that the hands are empty of any potential weapon and away from quickly reaching where one might be carried. Toys and imitations aren’t the only things that can be mistaken for a weapon.