Factors shift in favor of NJ self-service gas

Half a century ago, when gasoline pumps became safe for anyone to operate, the states of America left New Jersey behind and let their residents and visitors pump their own gas.

Since then half-hearted attempts have been made regularly to end the ban on New Jersey drivers fueling their vehicles. Although drivers elsewhere for decades have enjoyed this obvious benefit — lower gas prices and often less time to refuel — those in the Garden State have meekly bowed to this pointless state limitation.

Now there’s another effort to let drivers have this small liberty enjoyed everywhere else in the United States. A bipartisan bill in the Legislature, the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act, would stop banning drivers from fueling their vehicles themselves and, for those who can’t or don’t care to pump, would require gas stations with more than four pumps to have an attendant to serve them between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

New Jersey’s singular restriction of its motorists may have continued unchanged if it weren’t for factors that have made the state’s ban even more ridiculous.

There is the gasoline price, of course. For the first time ever, gas prices in the region have been above $4 a gallon, sometimes quite above and with no end in sight. Letting people pump their own gas if they wish would allow stations to pay fewer workers to do it for them. A station with 12 fueling positions and three workers might switch to 10 of those designated for self-service at a lower price, and a lane with two pumps offering full service from a single attendant.

The last time we expressed support for letting drivers choose whether to pump their own gas, in 2015, the New Jersey association of fuel merchants estimated self-service would lower the price of gas by 7 to 20 cents per gallon — with a 10-cent decline most likely. So that’s how much following state government’s baseless order not to pump gas is costing the great majority of drivers.

An argument previously used against self-service and still voiced by some is that it would eliminate unskilled, minimum pay jobs. Unemployment now is around record lows, there is an abundance of job openings at all levels, and many businesses are unable to fill positions even after significant increases of pay to start. The entire gas attendant work force could quickly find new and often better employment in this job market. And there would still be plenty of gas pumping jobs for those who want them.

The appeal of self-service always has included the time savings of refueling as quickly as possible. If anything, ever-faster-paced New Jersey has made that more of an advantage.

One argument for making all drivers pay more to provide full service to everyone all the time hasn’t changed. This is that those who can’t or don’t want to pump their own gas should pay the same as those willing and wanting to do the fueling, so they should pay for the service even if they don’t want or need it. This kind of argument doesn’t hold water anywhere else in the American economy and it shouldn’t here.

One other factor that may be decisive in the renewed consideration of gas-pumping liberation is the recent pandemic experience. Many people have had it with government mandates, often made with self-declared emergency powers and without enough concern for their basis or effectiveness. The government order not to put gas in your car yourself is surely one of those.

New Jersey is too often the only or just about the only state in the nation going in the wrong direction or suffering the worst consequences of poor choices. Government here could easily improve by simply opening its eyes to what has been proven convincingly elsewhere, in this case for decades.

For the vast majority of drivers, it has been 50 years of paying more for less convenience, when the alternative was obvious everywhere else. Perhaps there is value we don’t see in being the laughingstock of the country.