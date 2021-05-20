Expansion must end neglect of North Wildwood high rise

All agree that Marina Bay Towers in North Wildwood — built in 2000 as affordable housing for seniors — is in urgent need of renovation.
After many years of complaints and lawsuits, just 29 of its 143 units are occupied. Mayor Pat Rosenello said the building is in “complete disrepair,” and has been “beat to death in public and in the courts.”
This is a very large private development on the city’s back bay, so returning it to functional use is crucial to the economic health of North Wildwood.
That is sufficient reason for city officials to embrace an ambitious redevelopment plan for the site, which is two city blocks long. The past month the city’s Planning Board approved construction of a 12-story, mixed-use high rise on the property to fund rehabilitation of the original senior housing. Constructing a new tower and adding to the existing one is expected to cost a combined $77 million.
The new tower would include 144 residential units, 60 of which would be used as condo hotel units.
Developer Paul Cocoziello, who heads Rubicon Development of Newark, said another floor will be added to the senior housing tower, allowing the creation of two-story penthouse apartments atop the building. When the expansion and rehab are finished, it will have 105 affordable housing units and 60 market-rate units.
Cocoziello said work can begin soon with renovating one floor at a time, which won’t need additional approvals.
The plan for the entire site, however, will require state Coastal Area Facilities Review Act approval, better known as CAFRA. The plan for the new tower includes penthouses on the top two floors, a four-level garage underneath and some retail space.
The city Planning Board approved the complex project unanimously. Rosenello said that after years of trying in vain to get the senior tower renovated, a grand plan with new construction looks like the only path forward.
This solution leaves North Wildwood facing two significant challenges. First, rehabilitating the senior housing and putting an end to a giant bay-front eyesore are now hostage to the success of a new development that could face challenges. Getting CAFRA approval is never certain, and there could always be a problem with the financing.
Second, even if all the work is completed as planned and promised, there is no guarantee that the towers won’t face the management and maintenance problems that resulted in complete disrepair in the first place.
The ownership/management structure may be part of the problem. The existing tower is owned by Alliant Capital, a firm focused on tax credit syndication for affordable housing. A company owned by Cocoziello manages the property, but at one point during the legal battles one of his companies filed to foreclose on another of his companies.
Perhaps city officials are counting on the market-rate tenants of the new tower to help motivate the owners and property managers to properly maintain the whole site. We’ve seen too many unhappy owners and renters in residential towers over the years to put much faith in that.
North Wildwood is making a leap of faith that it feels is necessary. City officials need to pay very close attention to the development process and subsequent property management to ensure a satisfactory landing.