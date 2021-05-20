Expansion must end neglect of North Wildwood high rise

Cocoziello said work can begin soon with renovating one floor at a time, which won’t need additional approvals.

The plan for the entire site, however, will require state Coastal Area Facilities Review Act approval, better known as CAFRA. The plan for the new tower includes penthouses on the top two floors, a four-level garage underneath and some retail space.

The city Planning Board approved the complex project unanimously. Rosenello said that after years of trying in vain to get the senior tower renovated, a grand plan with new construction looks like the only path forward.

This solution leaves North Wildwood facing two significant challenges. First, rehabilitating the senior housing and putting an end to a giant bay-front eyesore are now hostage to the success of a new development that could face challenges. Getting CAFRA approval is never certain, and there could always be a problem with the financing.

Second, even if all the work is completed as planned and promised, there is no guarantee that the towers won’t face the management and maintenance problems that resulted in complete disrepair in the first place.