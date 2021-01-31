Expand outdoor dining now to help restaurants, bars survive pandemic

The Legislature immediately hit the ball back into Murphy’s court, again unanimously passing a modified bill that would still allow restaurants and beverage establishments to extend their footprints and serve patrons in parking lots, yards, patios, decks and public sidewalks. The new bill, though, also requires businesses to apply to their local zoning office to expand, and allows the ABC to offer breweries, distilleries and wineries permits to sell beverages at farmers markets.

Murphy should sign the new bill, of course. That every legislator from every part of the state voted for it demonstrates it has the public’s strong support.

If the governor won’t sign it, the Legislature must follow the public will and override his veto — even though Murphy is a fellow Democrat of legislative leaders.

And while they’re at it, legislators should pass a bill in the Senate that would direct Murphy to base pandemic restrictions, if any, on COVID-19 data in each county. One of three color-coded risk levels would be assigned to each of the 21 counties and 565 municipalities, matching restrictions on the public and businesses with the actual virus presence and COVID illness in that county. Ignoring this common sense, science-based approach has been one of Murphy’s most economically destructive actions during his endless pandemic emergency rule.

The damage to New Jersey’s economy and its business community already has been extensive. It will hobble the state and reduce jobs long after the virus has been knocked back by vaccines. These two laws should be enacted to help limit further harm.