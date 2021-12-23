Evolving climate concerns merit local planning

New Jersey municipalities rely on planning and zoning boards to oversee the implementation of land-use ordinances for preserving a town’s function, character and more. Underlying the work of those boards and the creation of related ordinances is the municipality’s vision for itself and its approach to land-use issues.
This vision is described in its master plan, which despite its name is not a statement of specifics but a look at local land use, how it’s being handled and what could be done better.
By law, each municipality must have a master plan, and the plans must be updated at least every 10 years. In those plans, municipal officials and the experts they rely upon describe where they see the town going in the years ahead, especially in terms of development.
In February, the state added a requirement to master planning — that cities and towns consider issues related to climate change, such as preparing for stronger storms and higher sea levels.
Many Jersey Shore municipalities have already included such issues in their master plans. There’s no harm in making climate a formal and required part of the vision, especially since the estimation of and response to planetary warming are constantly improving.
Atlantic City had just finished drafting its new master plan early this year when the state enacted the new requirement. Even though the document included climate-related issues and goals, the city and state had to make sure it met the standard. To that end, the state Department of Environmental Protection conducted a courtesy review of the city’s master plan and indicated additional information needed in the land-use section. The revised draft is expected to be made public early next year.
By no means does this suggest a deficiency on the part of the city, whose plan has considered warming issues for more than a decade. The 2008 master plan called for coordinated action on rising seas by coastal communities, conservation of open space and wetlands, and countering increases in beach erosion. A reexamination of that plan in 2016 added the prospect of hosting research into climate and coastal resiliency.
Jersey City, the state’s second largest city, has just updated its master plan, including climate-related measures such as upgrading storm water and sewer infrastructure, collecting rainwater, reducing the amount of impervious land that adds rainwater to flood waters, and adapting buildings to better resist flooding.
The New Jersey State League of Municipalities worried that requiring climate concerns in master plans would cost money locally, but the state Office of Legislative Services sees only a marginal increase resulting.
For that modest additional cost to towns and cities, they get some value. The law also required the DEP to provide technical guidance on municipal vulnerabilities to climate change.
Sensibly and cost-effectively handling the local challenges from a warming planet will depend on maintaining an accurate, up-do-date awareness of complex climate assessments and possible policy responses. Building it into the planning vision for each municipality will help.