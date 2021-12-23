Evolving climate concerns merit local planning

New Jersey municipalities rely on planning and zoning boards to oversee the implementation of land-use ordinances for preserving a town’s function, character and more. Underlying the work of those boards and the creation of related ordinances is the municipality’s vision for itself and its approach to land-use issues.

This vision is described in its master plan, which despite its name is not a statement of specifics but a look at local land use, how it’s being handled and what could be done better.

By law, each municipality must have a master plan, and the plans must be updated at least every 10 years. In those plans, municipal officials and the experts they rely upon describe where they see the town going in the years ahead, especially in terms of development.

In February, the state added a requirement to master planning — that cities and towns consider issues related to climate change, such as preparing for stronger storms and higher sea levels.

Many Jersey Shore municipalities have already included such issues in their master plans. There’s no harm in making climate a formal and required part of the vision, especially since the estimation of and response to planetary warming are constantly improving.