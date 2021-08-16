Epidemic of speeding fought by Hamilton Township, Atlantic County

Among the many indicators of the mentally destabilizing effect of the pandemic, among the most worrisome is the nationwide speeding epidemic.
Traffic deaths jumped more than 7% last year to a level unseen since air bags, vehicle stabilizers and many other safety features became common. And this surge in fatalities occurred as cars and trucks traveled 13% fewer miles.
Every mile traveled has become much more dangerous to drivers and vehicle passengers. And deaths of pedestrians and bicyclists struck by vehicles have soared.
New York State says speeding is the cause of growing roadway fatalities. California troopers are issuing twice as many tickets for speeding in excess of 100 mph.
During last year’s pandemic lockdowns, law-breaking motorists intentionally turned public highways into racetracks. Some competed in cross-country contests, careening from the Atlantic to the Pacific in a horrifying 26 hours or less. One boasted of averaging 108 mph.
On local roads, the careless and reckless impulses of many drivers bring everyday dangers, more accidents and anxiety to those obeying traffic laws.
For Hamilton Township officials, the problem is evident on Main Street in Mays Landing. The township mayor and a business owner each told a Press reporter recently that they had seen speeders doing 60 mph on the 25 mph limit mixed residential/commercial street.
That would be so freakishly excessive that we wonder if it would even be possible without a sports car costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. But even at 50 mph on that street, negligence for the safety of others is verging on hostility toward their lives.
“It is absolutely a problem,” said Mike Frampus, owner of the Frampy’s Beef Jerky store there. “I have three children who I often bring to the store with me, and I won’t allow them to go outside.”
Township and county officials met recently to consider what could be done to restore automotive order on Main Street.
One step immediate step is the installation of two radar signs alerting drivers to their speed — and making speeding obvious to all. These are $3,500 each and the cost will be split by the county and township.
Other possibilities include putting two speed tables — wider and smoother than a speed bump — at a couple of cross-streets, and painting crosswalks and road striping.
Those are all good ideas and wouldn’t inconvenience drivers using the street as an alternative to Route 40 through the town, unless they’re bent on speeding.
All such encouragements, though, need to be backed up by police.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said that to reverse the pandemic speeding trend, speed limits must be vigorously enforced with a visible police presence. A Governors Highway Safety Association spokeswoman said, “High visibility enforcement works. When people see police officers, they will think twice about what they’re doing.”