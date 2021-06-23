Enterprising kids take South Jersey terrapin rescue operations to the storm drains

South Jersey must be the turtle-friendliest place in the world.
There are several well-established programs to help the region’s signature turtle, the diamondback terrapin.
These include operations to rescue the eggs from terrapins killed by vehicles as they crossed roadways looking for a place to nest. The Wetlands Institute and Stockton University both long have hatched the salvaged eggs and raised the terrapins to an age when they could be released into the wild.
Others maintain terrapin barriers along barrier island causeways to keep nest-searching turtles from straying onto the road.
The state already has required that box traps for crabs have excluders that prevent terrapins from entering and drowning (developed and promoted successfully by the institute and Stockton).
And students in Stafford Township got area legislators to propose designating the terrapins a nongame, protected species – which when it became law thwarted an attempt to funnel them into the Asian food industry.
Meanwhile, an ad hoc baby turtle rescue operation is being passed from one generation of kids to the next on the region’s barrier islands.
This newspaper recently looked at the effort by Paisley Murray, 11, and friend Sunny Draper, 12 — both summer visitors to Ventnor — to save baby terrapins stranded in street-side storm drains. They pull them up through the grates with a long-poled net, let them rest comfortably until dusk and release them to the back bay when few predators are around.
Last year, they rescued 111 of the quarter-sized babies and by last month already had 75 more this year.
Paisley and Sunny learned this satisfying hobby from Evelyn Kidd after she was spotted fishing terrapins out of a drain. Kidd spent years rescuing baby turtles until she aged out of regular participation, graduating from Stockton and moving to North Jersey. She had done it throughout childhood and had learned it from her brother.
Kidd was delighted that Paisley and Sunny felt the same as she did about the tiny helpless terrapins and were enthusiastic about saving them.
A parent always accompanies the girls, which points to an important aspect of roadway turtle rescue — the threat of vehicles is not only to the turtles but to their rescuers, and someone responsible must make sure the rescuers are kept safe. We advise the many motorists who stop to help turtles cross a street to focus on safety first and not take risks themselves in attempting a rescue.
Terrapin rescue operations have been a great success of the Jersey Shore wildlife community. Stockton’s vivarium that raises them for release is at full capacity with 1,114 diamondback terrapins.
The many friends of turtles should feel good about their accomplishments for the turtle species in the region, even if they can’t save each individual.