Ending fire districts could reduce harmful rivalry in Buena

In the old days, when people were more civil and concerned about the regard of their community, having two fire districts in tiny Buena Borough was probably advantageous.

Two districts allowed two fire companies, with places for lots of volunteer firefighters and two company-related social organizations. Two of all this isn’t necessary in a town of 4,600 covering just 7 square miles, but might be worth it as long as cost or rivalry aren’t a problem.

Rivalry between the two fire companies did become a problem. The people and businesses of Buena should have known better than to tolerate much animosity between worthy providers of community services. Maybe they tried to make firefighters work things out amicably.

Buena’s mayor and council, though, who are by law supposed to represent and look out for the interests of all members of their little town, instead decided to side with one fire company. This is as foolish as a parent siding with one son when two of them get in a fight. The sensible thing in any fight at any level of human organization is to resist requests to join the fight on one side or the other and instead focus intently on opposing and ending the fighting itself. That’s especially necessary to preserving a community or family.

In this case one side got state bureaucrats to afflict the other over adherence to some of the many regulations that have built up around firefighting organizations. The bureaucrats found nothing egregious, certainly nothing needing emergency attention, and the list of compliance shortfalls soon was fully remedied. But borough officials, having sided with one fire company, used the state fishing expedition as an excuse to eliminate the other fire district around its company’s 100th anniversary.

Whether done out of ignorance or arrogance, this ensured the Buena community would be embroiled in a dispute. Sure enough, as soon as they could, the voters of Buena turned the offending officials out of office.

Since then, the question has been how best to heal an animosity made far worse by local officials. Practical steps are being taken to end the borough’s part in a lawsuit against members of the terminated fire district. A petition has asked the council to recreate that district and its company, returning to the pre-war status quo.

The new Borough Council is considering an interesting suggestion by Councilman Doug Adams, a longtime community leader who was chief of the Buena Police Department before retiring in 2010. Instead of two districts and fire companies or just one, might it be better to have no fire district and have the borough provide for and govern its firefighting services directly?

This would have the great advantage of giving residents more say in decisions about fire services. When the council rudely ignored community members opposed to its actions in the dispute, the public voted them out in favor of more responsive council members.

One rationale for fire districts is that they can levy their own tax, which can shield firefighting money from the volatility of local revenues. But municipal officials must fund many essential services, and it would be better that firefighting is among them and also subject to public support.

Whatever Buena officials decide about how they’ll provide and oversee firefighting services, their ultimate goal must be to bring together again the community and its valuable firefighters. The borough seems to have a wealth of such volunteers, who are getting scarcer in the state and nation.

A year and a half ago, we urged “much forgiveness for the sake of restoring the collaboration so desirable and so especially possible in a small town government.”

Overcoming this divide and learning from it could make Buena a stronger, friendlier community than ever.