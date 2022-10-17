End court intrusion in NJ affordable housing policy

New Jersey mayors have a good proposal for starting to undo the expensive debacle of affordable housing policy the past decade — revive the dormant Council on Affordable housing within the administration.

Mayors told the state Assembly’s housing committee that they need the council’s help to streamline the process of adding affordable housing units to their municipalities.

“We need to have an administrative agency and process that is engaged on the subject and can help oversee, monitor, and work with towns and other entities toward our united goal of producing and sustaining affordable housing in New Jersey,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told the panel.

This past summer, several mayors sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy “imploring him to get our laws and process back on track by appointing members to the COAH Board,” according to one of them, Cranford Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty.

Mayors then sued Murphy for failing to appoint members to the Council on Affordable Housing in violation of the Fair Housing Act. Among the 13 municipalities that have joined in the lawsuit are Egg Harbor Township and Beach Haven. They want the governor to reconstitute the council to restore the act’s regulatory safeguards established by the Legislature to protect municipalities from run-away development.

The current mishandling of affordable housing policy in New Jersey began in 1975 when its Supreme Court found or invented a legal basis for ordering municipalities to create their fair share of housing for low- and moderate-income residents. A decade later elected legislators tried to carry out the order of the unelected justices by passing the Fair Housing Act, which created the Council on Affordable Housing to come up with guidelines for towns to figure out how many such housing units those justices might consider fair.

The Council on Affordable Housing got to work and twice approved groups of housing plans, but then stalled around the end of the millennium. In 2015, the state Supreme Court took the responsibility from the council and gave it to the Superior Court. There municipalities, private advocacy organizations such as the Fair Share Housing Center, and developers wage expensive battles over what should and shouldn’t, will and won’t, get built.

This is absurd for a market as vast and functional as housing, which is as fully responsive to the needs and desires of people for housing as regulation in New Jersey allows. State intervention in the market makes the provision of housing less efficient and more expensive, and deprives low- and moderate-income residents of much of the housing they need.

Meanwhile, in typical crony capitalism fashion, the state expensively subsidizes a relatively small number of projects that include subsidized affordable housing. Murphy wants the Legislature to create a $335 million Affordable Housing Production Fund to produce more than 3,300 affordable housing units — an average subsidy for each unit of $101,515. That sounds like a good deal for those selected to build such apartments and those connected or lucky enough to get one, but an unwelcome burden for everyone else that further impairs the market.

We hope municipalities succeed in their attempt to return affordable housing policy to the administrative and legislative branches of government where it belongs. The courts should never have grabbed control of it. How could they know the right amount and price of housing better than the public’s elected representatives and even the public itself?

Then if the governor and the Legislature wish, they may make the case for paying for the housing of certain classes of people in the state and make clear the vast cost involved. And voters then may decide if they approve of what their representatives are doing.