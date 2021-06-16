Emergency not over for NJ landlords stuck with nonpaying tenants

The pandemic shutdown of the economy prompted trillions of dollars in aid to people and businesses suddenly shut or put out of work. There was also a concern nationwide that many would lose their apartments or rooms because they couldn’t pay the rent. But rather than give them the money to do so, governments instead simply barred landlords from evicting those who didn’t pay.

The federal eviction moratorium will continue through June 30 and at that time in most states landlords will again be able to require that their tenants pay their rent.

New Jersey has its own eviction moratorium and it too was supposed to end — two months after the end of the health emergency declared by Gov. Phil Murphy.

But a law enacted June 4 allows the governor to continue some emergency orders without the emergency. He and the Legislature will continue to prohibit landlords from evicting tenants who don’t pay their rent at least through the end of this year.

Helping people in financial distress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government restrictions is of course an admirable goal for society. But putting the burden of that help for one group of private individuals entirely on another group of private individuals is obviously unfair.