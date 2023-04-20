The feud between Egg Harbor Township neighbors over keeping pigs and chickens could be a popular streaming-service movie. Emotional, instructive and sure to engage and entertain anyone who has and is a neighbor, a show based on this true story could be a thoughtful comedy if the feud could be ended amicably — or a tragi-comedy if it can’t.

Pet pigs have been featured in movies and TV shows for many decades, so the laws and acceptable behaviors could have been settled long ago. They haven’t but should have, which is the first lesson.

Last May, Dave and Brianna Ferrier bought a property from Doris Dilley and became her neighbor. Another property for sale by Dilley was held up when its road frontage was found to be 6 inches short of the zoning requirement.

Dilley applied for a variance to allow that 6-inch exception, which perhaps is routinely granted where differences are so small.

At the Zoning Board hearing on that variance in December, the Ferriers and other neighbors came out and opposed granting Dilley the variance. Brianna Ferrier would say later they did not want to be disturbed by new neighbors. The board eventually granted Dilley the variance.

While surveying the Dilley property in preparation for the hearing, township zoning officials saw that another resident on the street kept a chicken coop on his property. During the hearing, zoning officials asked that resident about the chickens. Dave Ferrier told the Zoning Board he owned a coop, as well as a pigpen. He and Brianna received their first notice that both violated township zoning rules about 10 days later.

Since then, the township zoning officer has served the Ferriers with additional notices that their pigs and chickens are in violation of two township ordinances and must be removed. One prohibits land in the township from being used for piggeries or the business of raising pigs, and another bans the rearing of chickens on a property smaller than 5 acres. The Ferrier property is 3.89 acres.

Pigs, chickens set off neighborhood feud in Egg Harbor Township EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A neighborhood feud has ignited over chickens, pigs and 6 inches of land.

The Ferriers face fines, community service or even jail for not complying with the removal of the animals. Deadlines to do so have been extended, with the next set at April 21.

The growing dispute continued at an Egg Harbor Township Committee meeting earlier this month.

The Ferriers said their eight chickens and four potbellied pigs are pets and part of the family, much loved by 5-year-old daughter Regan. They said they had gotten about 1,000 signatures on a petition to let the pigs and chickens stay, and some supporters appeared in person.

Other residents urged the township to uphold law and order, and remove illegal livestock. Dilley said keeping the animals, even as pets, was illegal and didn’t merit favorable treatment from the committee.

There were frayed tempers and tears, but the committee didn’t wade into the dispute. The next day, Mayor Laura Pfrommer said she had no comment on the case but urged the Ferriers to apply for a hearing before the Zoning Board if they were not satisfied with the zoning officer’s ruling.

Most everyone is a neighbor (including us), and another lesson from this feud over pigs and chickens is one probably few need to be told — try to be good neighbors and try not to provoke those next door. Trying to stop a neighbor from selling her property because of 6 insignificant inches sure looks provocative, the kind of thing one better have a very strong reason for doing. Wanting to stop a neighbor from moving in seems more like a statement of feeling about self and others than anything convincing.

The Ferriers may well have more than a pig or chicken leg to stand on, however.

The old township ordinance prohibiting piggeries clearly was written to regulate pig farms with their substantial issues of odor, runoff and noise. We wouldn’t be surprised if individuals in the township previously hadn’t quietly raised a pig or two for personal consumption without provoking enforcement.

And having a few chickens or guinea fowl is all the rage now, even occasionally in the urbanized Mainland communities (as long as a disruptive rooster is avoided). The 5 acre minimum familiar for livestock like horses and cows may seem unreasonable for chickens if tested in court.

A lesson for municipalities they shouldn’t still need is that zoning regarding what used to be thought of as strictly farm animals must be updated to reflect modern practices and behaviors. The appreciation of animals continues to grow, and with it the desire to cater to them as pets. Here’s a telling sign — these are rescue pigs!

Pigs aren’t just for eating anymore. Chickens needn’t keep laying to stay out of the pot. The good fences that make good neighbors must include explicit rules on animals allowed and prohibited.

Perhaps the best chance for this dispute to end amicably is for a settlement in conjunction with rewriting township ordinances, possibly grandfathering some existing conditions due to become clearly noncompliant.

Town officials elsewhere should take note — it’s easier to prevent a feud over pets than end a hot one.

GALLERY: Egg Harbor Township family told to remove pigs and chickens from home