Dual-path program builds on Stockton high school credits

Stockton University long has offered students the opportunity to earn college-level credits while proceeding toward their high school degree. That’s an excellent program that promotes student engagement, allows more rapid advancement for those capable, and can reduce costs (and possible debt) to students.
At least one such dual credit course from among 12 subject areas is offered at 32 high schools under the agreements. Classes offered include Latin, French, Spanish, pre-calculus, calculus, environmental studies, Holocaust studies, and film and video production.
This year the university and high schools took the possibilities to another, substantially more valuable level.
Under a new Accelerated Pathways to College program, students have the opportunity to graduate from both high school and college in six years. Stockton University and Ocean City High School signed the first such partnership in June.
Starting with this year’s freshmen, Stockton agrees to give automatic acceptance to students who earn their high school diploma in three or four years at Ocean City High School with a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better. The university is increasing its dual credit offerings at Ocean City High School to allow students to complete as many as 32 college credits during high school. That’s enough to make graduates eligible to enter Stockton as sophomores.
As part of the program, Stockton is providing advisers as well as college admissions and financial aid workshops for prospective students and parents. There are also academic and merit scholarships available for eligible students.
This excellent start took a major step last month when Stockton announced a similar agreement with the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District. That will bring the benefits of the dual-path partnership to students in the three district high schools of Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek.
We’re especially glad to see this robust opportunity offered to students at Greater Egg Harbor, which has borne the brunt of the growing popularity of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology. Each year hundreds of students in the district are accepted into ACIT, requiring GEHR to pay it millions of dollars to cover their education. And with the county vo-tech school expanding, it soon will accept double the number of freshman.
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional and Stockton University dual-path partnership isn’t a cure for this inherent educational conflict — we’ve suggested a countywide district would be fairest to all and less expensive.
But the accelerated course of study should provide substantial value to some GEHR students and make continuing their educational and career path there more appealing.