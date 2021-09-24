Dreaded overdue library book fines ending, at Cape May County Library and elsewhere

Libraries are great, and people who quit them and make do with the internet lose much, maybe including enough of their memory and awareness to realize what they’ve lost.
A public library is a great concept. Membership is free, borrowing books and other content is usually free, and if you don’t return or renew them after the short period allowed, you get fined a small amount for each day they’re late.
But library use can turn into an annoyance or result in too rigid enforcement, often enough that many people can’t be bothered with libraries. A book is borrowed, not finished in time or misplaced somewhere at home, and the daily fine builds up. After a while the total fine is more than the book is worth — but libraries typically want the book and the fine paid anyway.
This era of overdue book anxiety is ending as libraries, needing to compete for customers in the digital age, realize fines discourage patrons and quit charging them.
Several library systems in the state have eliminated late fees for overdue books and some other media, including those in Montclair and Hackensack in North Jersey.
The Cape May County Library was a pioneer in South Jersey, exempting children from paying overdue fines in 2018. The library found it didn’t lose more of its materials as a result, but did get used more by children.
The following year, the American Library Association passed a resolution supporting fine-free lending. Research has shown that fines weren’t effective at getting materials returned on time, but fear of them was a significant factor in people ending their library use. And when libraries eliminated fines, they found long overdue items came back and with them, patrons who had avoided facing their fines there.
“The American Library Association asserts that imposition of monetary library fines creates a barrier to the provision of library and information services.”
Libraries in North Jersey considered the advice and found good reasons to make the change.
The director of Montclair’s library, Peter Coyl, told northjersey.com the policy resulted in an increase in library use. One woman, for example, had $150 in fines on books and such for her children, so she had switched to their cards and quit using hers. “When she heard we were fine-free and granting amnesty, she came in to reinstate her card so she could use the library on her own again,” he said.
When the Hackensack Library looked into dropping overdue fines, it found that they accounted for only a half of 1% of the budget.
Books and other media still need to be returned. Fine-free libraries still charge patrons for lost or damaged items they’ve checked out. The Cape May County Library will charge for items that haven’t been returned within 21 days of the final due date agreed to a checkout.
Now that people can be reminded by text or email of the time to return items, the risk of forgetting must be much reduced.
Newspapers always have been strong advocates of reading, which entertains and informs in a way that’s more memorable and conducive to understanding. They often partner with libraries on programs.
Going fine-free seems like a good approach to strengthening engagement with people and benefiting them more. We wouldn’t be surprised if it soon becomes the norm.