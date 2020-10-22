Doubling of community solar pilot a new opportunity in South Jersey

The board also is easing some requirements that should make applying for and implementing projects easier. Previously, for example, project developers had to obtain from subscribers their two most recent federal tax returns. This and other verification problems kept people from getting 10% to 20% savings on their electric bills.

Community solar is meant to “ensure an equitable and inclusive clean energy economy,” Joseph Fiordaliso, BPU president, told NJ Spotlight. “A great thing about the pilot program is that you can make adjustments as you go along.”

The BPU should follow strictly some important criteria of the program, such as placing the projects on “landfills, brownfields, areas of historic fill, rooftops, parking lots and parking decks.” These are lands and surfaces already unsuitable for most productive uses, where the sunlight striking the ground or structure on it is being wasted. Another to consider would be the ground under the many miles of power lines when the time comes to consider utility-sized projects.