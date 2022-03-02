Doo Wop must have value for developers too

The Wildwoods used to be the summer place for young people, especially from South Philadelphia, to socialize, play, drink and club-hop all night. After that was reined in and the state legal drinking age was raised to 21 years, the island redefined itself a bit.

City officials and marketers looked around and saw lots of commercial buildings, particularly hotels, built midcentury in a then-futuristic style that’s now quaint. Called Doo Wop after the music of the era (or Googie as it was dubbed earlier on the West Coast), the style is playful, familiar to older adults and fascinating to the young.

Since then the Wildwoods municipalities have encouraged businesses to preserve significant Doo Wop architecture and decorations, and newcomers to include the style in their construction.

A Doo Wop Wawa opened on the main road into Wildwood. A new Walgreens sprouted plastic palm trees. New neon joined the fabulously creative existing display of excited gas.

Distinctive architecture has been a great success for the oceanfront resort to the south, Cape May. Its famous concentration of Victorian buildings has made it a durable theme park of prewar ocean beach recreation.

There’s an important difference between the resorts besides their histories and resulting cityscapes. In Cape May, preservation laws strictly regulate what may be done with relevant Victorian-style buildings. In the Wildwoods, preserving and adding to the Doo Wop look are encouraged, but not required by law. Preservationists say nearly 100 midcentury motels in the Wildwoods have been demolished since 2004.

Doo Wop proponents and preservationists this winter are trying to preserve a piece of such a motel. The retro-futuristic lobby of the Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, built in 1963 as the Admiral Motel, would be demolished as part of a plan to transform the building into condominiums.

Even preserving just the lobby would be a challenge and a costly one. The building has several code violations, a walkway has been declared unsafe, there are concerns about the steel beams holding up the lobby, and a portion of the lobby roof collapsed under this winter’s snow.

The new owner plans to create a modern condominium dwelling, reconstructing part of the motel, demolishing a portion of it and replacing it with new construction.

Mayor Don Cabrera said, “The building’s a mess. We get a lot of concerns about the structure.” He added that the borough has invested substantially in that neighborhood and would like a “really nice structure” in place of the motel.

Preservation advocates floated the idea of seeking grants to restore the lobby and allowing condos to be put on an adjacent site. Even that would have been unlikely to make keeping the lobby worthwhile for the developer. Now that the project is about to come before the borough zoning board, such an alternative seems like too little too late.

The Wildwoods have plenty of excellent Doo Wop icons and has gotten good tourism value from them. But there isn’t the concentration of such architecture or enough public desire for it to justify requiring instead of recommending its preservation.

When significant examples of Doo Wop are saved, that’s great. If lesser examples aren’t, improvements to town should still be welcome.